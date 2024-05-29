French Open 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

12th seed Taylor Fritz will face Dusan Lajovic in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday, May 30.

Trending

Fritz began his quest for a maiden Major title against Federico Coria. The American was off to a dismal start, which cost him the first set as he got broken twice en route to losing the opener.

Fritz bounced back strongly as he conceded only one game in the second set to take it. He continued to dictate the play in the third set as well and clinched it after breaking Coria's serve twice. He finished the match on a strong note as he dished out another breadstick for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win.

Lajovic. meanwhile, was drawn against Roman Safiullin in the first round. The Serb overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set to go 4-3 up, only for him to lose the next three games, and with it, the set.

Lajovic trailed 4-1 in the second set but managed to turn things around this time to capture the set. He carried the momentum into the next as well and came out on top in it to take the lead in the match.

The Serb led by a break twice in the fourth set but Safiullin fought back to level the score. He then saved a match point in the tie-break to snatch the set from his opponent. The two went toe-to-toe in the decider but it was Lajovic who came out on top in it for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Fritz won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters after Lajovic's mid-match retirement.

Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Taylor Fritz -650

+1.5 (-1400)

Dusan Lajovic

+400

-1.5 (+575)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

Dusan Lajovic at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Fritz overcame a disappointing start to win his opener and continue his good run of form in Paris. He struck a total of 49 winners compared to 38 unforced errors in the previous round, and won 75 percent of his first serve points.

The American has performed quite well during his clay swing, reaching the final in Munich, the semifinals in Madrid, and the quarterfinals in Rome. He seems primed for his first deep run at the French Open, where he has made the third round twice so far.

Lajovic dug deep to sneak past Safiullin in the first round and score his first win at the venue since 2020. While he couldn't finish his previous match against Fritz, he did beat the American back in 2018 at the Lyon Open, a claycourt event.

However, Fritz has improved his results on clay since then. Lajovic is a capable claycourter, but the American's form makes him the favorite to make it through this clash.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.