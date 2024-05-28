French Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixure: (14) Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini

Date: May 29, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini preview

Paul is one of the more consistent players on the ATP Tour and began his campaign at the French Open this year in style. He thrashed Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round on Monday, May 27.

Throughout the match, Paul hardly offered Cachin any respite. The American broke the Argentine eight times in the match and had as many as 16 break-point opportunities. It was a one-sided match that was won comfortably by Paul in the end.

On the other hand, Fognini beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-1, 6-1, 7-5, in their first-round match. The Italian repeatedly put pressure on the Dutchman's serve, having 14 break-point opportunities and converting eight of them. He ran through the first two sets and then won the third set, too, to complete an easy win. At 37, Fognini is not going to play at many more Grand Slams.

Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

The two players have played each other only once before, with Fognini winning that match. He, therefore, leads their head-to-head 1-0.

Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul



Fabio Fognini





(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Tommy Paul vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Paul is a very consistent player and possesses solid groundstrokes. He can make Fognini run around, which the latter will surely not enjoy doing much at his age.

Fognini himself hits the ball extremely sweetly and can also hit through any opponent on a given day. He is one of the most naturally talented players on the Tour. However, he might find the going to be very tough against a top player like Paul.

Paul's recent form also backs him. The American has reached the semifinals of both the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Italian Open this season, while Fognini has hardly done anything of note.

Paul is unlikely to commit too many errors and thereby gift easy points to the Italian. If Fognini is compelled to grind out a win, he might find it to be really difficult against a quality player like Paul.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in four sets.