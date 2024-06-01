  • home icon
  French Open 2024: Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

French Open 2024: Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

By Subhadeep Roy
Modified Jun 01, 2024 19:23 GMT
Gracheva will face Andreeva in the fourth round of French Open
Gracheva will face Andreeva in the fourth round of French Open

Match Details

Fixture: Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: June 2, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva: Preview

Gracheva, the Frenchwoman ranked 88th in the world, has been in good form so far at the French Open. In her three matches so far, she has only dropped a set. She upset sixth seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, in her first match and then prevailed over Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-3, in the second round. She then beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-3, in the third round.

Andreeva, on the other hand, has been emerging as a teenage sensation in the tournament. The 17-year-old beat Emina Bektas 6-2, 6-3, in the first round. She then prevailed over 19th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, in the second round and thrashed Peyton Sterans 6-2, 6-1, in the third round to set up a clash with Gracheva.

Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva: Head-to-head

Gracheva and Andreeva have not played each other so far. The fourth-round match will be the first ever clash between the two.

Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Varvara Gracheva



Mirra Andreeva


(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Varvara Gracheva vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Gracheva is the more experienced of the two players. The 23-year-old Frenchwoman has a very strong return game and has had a total of 35 break-point opportunities in her three matches so far. Andreeva, meanwhile, has had 34 thus far. Hence, it will be a battle between two good serve returners.

However, Gracheva has played on big occasions far more frequently and knows how to win key matches. Andreeva's youth and exuberance are great assets to have, but might not be enough to stop the Frenchwoman. However, the Russian will still take heart from her win in the second round over a two-time Grand Slam champion like Azarenka.

The fact that Gracheva has failed to advance past the third round of the Major on her home ground in her four prior attempts will also give Andreeva hope. However, Gracheva should still start as the favorite and have enough in her kitty to beat Andreeva on Sunday.

Pick: Varvara Gracheva to win in three sets.

