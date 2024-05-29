French Open 2024: Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will duke it out against teen star Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Thursday.

Azarenka was drawn against former Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska in the first round. The Belarusian was in top form, conceding a solitary game for an impressive 6-1, 6-0 win.

Meanwhile, Andreeva's second main draw appearance in Paris pitted her against Emina Bektas in the first round. The Russian teen saved multiple break points and broke her opponent twice to claim the first set.

Andreeva almost ran away with the match, as she raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set. Bektas made one final stand, stopping the teenager from serving out the match and held serve to make it 5-3. Nevertheless, the Russian got the job done on her next try for a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka

-110

+1.5 (-250)

Over 21.5 (-125)

Mirra Andreeva

-120

-1.5 (+175)

Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Azarenka vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open (Photo: Getty)

Azarenka was at her ruthless best, as she easily picked apart Podoroska's game to make the second round. She hit 22 winners and had half as many unforced errors. She was efficient on serve as well but did throw in four double faults.

Since making her Grand Slam debut at last year's French Open, Andreeva has always made past the first hurdle of a Major. She kept the streak intact with a win over Bektas in her opener. She had a dream debut in Paris last year, making the third round before losing to Coco Gauff.

This clash of generations has now set the tour abuzz with excitement. Andreeva started the clay swing on a positive note, reaching the quarterfinals in Rouen and Madrid but crashing out in the first round of the Italian Open.

Azarenka, meanwhile, has performed quite well in recent weeks too, making the quarterfinals in Charleston and Rome, with a third-round finish in Madrid squeezed in between. The Belarusian is quite solid from the back of the court, but her serve can let her down at times.

Andreeva's superior court coverage could give her an edge in rallies, and she's decent in figuring out her opponent's gameplan. Her experience could eventually tilt the contest in her favor, but the young gun cannot be written off completely.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in three sets

