French Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Zheng Qinwen vs (WC) Alize Cornet

Tournament: French Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: £53,478,000

Live Telecast: USA - NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Canada - TSN, RDS | UK - Eurosport, Discovery+ | India - Sony Ten

Zheng Qinwen vs Alize Cornet preview

Zheng at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen will lock horns with home favorite Alize Cornet in the first round of the 2024 French Open.

Following her runner-up finish at the Australian Open, Zheng struggled to string together some wins. After a couple of early exits at the start of the clay swing, she got back on track at the Italian Open.

Zheng secured wins over Shelby Rogers, Linda Noskova, and Naomi Osaka to make the quarterfinals before losing to Coco Gauff in straight sets. She made the fourth round of the French Open in 2022 and will aim to better that result this time around.

After nearly two decades on the tour, Cornet is set to hang up her racquet for good as she announced her retirement a few weeks ago. This will be the final tournament of her career, and there's no better way for her to say goodbye than in front of her home crowd.

Cornet has just one main draw win to her name this season, against Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the Transylvania Open. She lost to Arantxa Rus in the next round and has continued to rack up losses since then. She's on a seven-match losing streak at the moment, losing all of her recent matches on clay in straight sets as well.

Zheng Qinwen vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Zheng leads Cornet 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in straight sets.

Zheng Qinwen vs Alize Cornet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -2000

+1.5 (-10000)

Over 18.5 (-105)

Alize Cornet

+800

-1.5 (+1300)

Under 18.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Alize Cornet prediction

Alize Cornet at the 2024 Australian Open. (Photo: Getty)

This will be Cornet's 68th consecutive appearance in the main draw of a Major, an all-time record. As much as she'd like to delay her retirement with a fairytale run in Paris, her form suggests otherwise. She hasn't won a match in three months and her game has regressed considerably.

Both of Zheng and Cornet's prior matches have been on clay, so the Chinese youngster knows what to expect. She could find herself on the receiving end of the French crowd, who are going to be more vocal than ever given the occasion.

Zheng did handle them and Cornet quite well in the past as their very first meeting took place at the French Open a couple of years ago. The former led 6-0, 3-0 when the latter retired due to an injury. This could be another one-sided encounter, with the Chinese coming out on top once again.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in straight sets.