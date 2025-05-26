French Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 3 at Roland Garros ft. Jessica Pegula, Felix Auger-Aliassime 

The tennis carnival has shifted to the 2025 French Open this week. The first two days of the event have lived up to expectations in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek began their campaigns on a solid note. Both players advanced to the second round without dropping a set.

On the other hand, Taylor Fritz succumbed to a shocking loss against Daniel Altmaier. The German stunned the fourth seed in the first round, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

With day three on the cards, tennis fans can expect more unexpected results at the French Open. On that note, let's look at the potential upsets lined up for Tuesday.

5) João Fonseca to defeat Hubert Hurkacz in four sets

Hurkacz is the 30th seed at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

First up, Hubert Hurkacz will take on João Fonseca in the first round.

Fonseca has been a breath of fresh air on the main tour. After a second-round exit at the Australian Open, he captured his maiden title in Buenos Aires by defeating Francisco Cerundolo, 6-4, 7-6(1).

Meanwhile, Hurkacz will enter Paris after a solid runner-up finish in Geneva. Despite being in solid form, he could lose to Fonseca in the first round.

The talented Brazilian not only defeated Cerundolo in Buenos Aires but also humbled clay court specialists Laslo Djere, Mariano Navone, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry en route to the title.

If Fonseca begins well and stretches Hurkacz to the limits, he might upset the Pole in Paris.

4) Anca Todoni to eliminate Jessica Pegula in three sets

Pegula at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Next up, Jessica Pegula will take on Anca Todoni in the first round.

After making a name for herself on the ITF circuit, Todoni is trying to find her feet on the main tour. She's captured three ITF titles on clay since 2024 and will be determined to make an impact at the French Open this year.

On the contrary, Pegula has struggled to find her rhythm on European clay. After a title-winning run in Charleston, she's chalked up early exits in Madrid, Rome, and Strasbourg.

If the American fails to raise her level at the French Open, she could be on her way home against a hungry opponent on tour.

3) Cameron Norrie to outlast Daniil Medvedev in five sets

Medvedev is the 11th seed at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Third, Daniil Medvedev will take on Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Norrie showcased his potential on clay by reaching the semifinals in Geneva last week. Despite a resilient effort against Novak Djokovic, the Serb defeated him in three sets, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-1. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open this year.

Meanwhile, Medvedev will enter Paris after decent runs in Madrid and Rome. He has lost in the first round of the French Open five times in his career.

If Norrie continues his rich vein of form and targets Medvedev's weaknesses, he could upset the 11th seed on Tuesday.

2) Varvara Gracheva to humble Sofia Kenin in straight sets

Kenin is the 31st seed at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Second, Sofia Kenin will begin her campaign against Varvara Gracheva at the French Open.

Gracheva has yet to make a significant impact this year. She recently chalked up a semifinal run at the ITF 125 event in Paris and also reached the last 16 in Austin and Rouen.

Meanwhile, Kenin has had a hot and cold season so far. After a runner-up finish in Charleston, she's garnered early exits in Madrid, Rouen, and Strasbourg.

The American has lost in the first round of the French Open only once in her career, but is prone to casual losses on tour. If she doesn't bring her A-game to the fore in the first round, Gracheva could have a say in this bout.

1) Matteo Arnaldi to outfox Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets

Auger-Aliassime is the 29th seed at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the French Open.

This fixture is among the most interesting matches in the first week. While Arnaldi chalked up solid results in Madrid and Geneva, Aliassime saved his underwhelming clay-court swing with a semifinal run in Hamburg. The Canadian has captured two titles this year but has struggled to impress in the last two months on tour.

Meanwhile, Arnaldi not only reached the quarterfinals in Madrid and Geneva but also defeated the likes of Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, and Fabian Marozsan on clay this year. Considering their record in Paris and consistency on tour, Arnaldi has a fair shot at upsetting the Canadian in the first round.

