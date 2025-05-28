French Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 5 at Roland Garros ft. Alexander Zverev, Joao Fonseca

The 2025 French Open has already delivered its fair share of early drama and surprise exits. In just the opening days at Roland Garros, several seeded players have been knocked out, shaking up both the men’s and women’s draws.

Ad

On the women’s side, Leylah Fernandez suffered a tough first-round defeat. On the men’s side, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev were among the highest-profile casualties. These early stumbles have opened up opportunities for lower-ranked players to make deep runs.

Despite these upsets, many of the tournament’s biggest contenders remain in the hunt for the big title and the 2000 points that come with it. Top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, and defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have advanced to the second round.

Ad

Trending

However, as history has shown, the second round is often where more seeded players begin to feel the heat. As we move into Day 5 of the French Open, Thursday, May 29, the possibility of more upsets looms large.

Here are five matches that could deliver surprise results, with seeded players facing tricky opponents.

Jesper de Jong to stun third seed Alexander Zverev in four sets

Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev's turbulent clay season could continue with a second-round exit at Roland Garros, as Dutch player Jesper de Jong is capable of pulling off an upset. Despite a commanding first-round win over Learner Tien, Zverev's recent form has been inconsistent.

Ad

Since his Australian Open final appearance, the German has secured only one title in Munich and suffered early exits in Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, and Hamburg.

Jesper de Jong, ranked No. 88, can capitalize on Zverev's struggles. The Dutchman has been active on clay since February, reaching a Challenger final in Spain and making a notable run in Rome as a lucky loser, defeating Alexander Shevchenko and 25th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets.

Ad

Although Zverev holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage, having beaten de Jong on clay previously, the German's recent form and confidence could prove fatal for him.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert to beat Joao Fonseca in five sets

Joao Fonseca at the 2025 French Open- Source: Getty

While both players enter the match with modest clay-court form, Pierre-Hugues Herbert could be poised to pull off an upset. Fonseca, 1-3 on clay this season, impressed with a straight-sets win over Hubert Hurkacz in the first round. However, he may struggle to replicate that performance under mounting expectations.

Ad

Herbert, ranked No. 144, battled past fellow Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in five sets, and brings experience and variety to challenge Fonseca’s rhythm. If the Brazilian youngster falters mentally, Herbert has the tools to capitalize.

Victoria Azarenka to upset 31st seed Sofia Kenin in three sets

Victoria Azarenka at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is poised to challenge Sofia Kenin in their upcoming match. Azarenka has a history of strong performances against Kenin, including a notable victory at the 2023 Australian Open, where she won in straight sets.

Ad

Kenin, despite her past successes, has struggled with consistency and injuries in recent seasons. Azarenka's experience and resilience on clay courts could give her the edge needed to secure a win in this encounter.

Gael Monfils to get the better of fifth seed Jack Draper in five sets

Gael Monfils at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils, the seasoned Frenchman, is set to face Jack Draper in what promises to be an exciting match. Monfils recently showed that he has not lost his motivation by overcoming a two-set deficit to win his first-round match against Hugo Dellien.

Ad

Draper, while showing promise, had a challenging first round. He went down a set against Mattia Belucci before staging a comeback. Although the Brit holds a 1-0 lead over Monfils, he may find it difficult to contend with the Frenchman's dynamic play and the support of the home crowd. The 38-year-old's experience could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Leolia Jeanjean to upset Aussie 17th seed Daria Kasatkina at the French Open in three sets

Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Leolia Jeanjean, the World No. 100, is preparing to take on Daria Kasatkina in the second round. The Frenchwoman has shown potential on clay courts, and with the backing of the local supporters, she could pose a significant challenge to Kasatkina.

Kasatkina, while a formidable opponent, has had inconsistent performances in recent tournaments. She has had a poor run on clay this season. Jeanjean's familiarity with the surface and the home advantage might just tip the scales in her favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More