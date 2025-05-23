French Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien preview

Zverev in action at the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Third seed Alexander Zverev will take on Learner Tien in the first round of the French Open.

Trending

Zverev is among the top five players in the world. He was one win away from claiming his first Major in Melbourne, but Jannik Sinner stood in his way in the finals. The German eventually won a title in the Munich Open and reached the quarterfinals in Rome.

Zverev will enter Paris after a pale second-round exit in Hamburg. He started his campaign with a solid win against Aleksandar Kovacevic, but couldn't make his mark against Alexandre Muller. The Frenchman outlasted him in a close three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5).

Tien plays a forehand in the BMW Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Learner Tien has adjusted quite well to the main tour. After a fourth-round appearance in the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco and the second round in Rome. Despite a resilient effort against Tomas Machac, the Czech defeated him in Rome, 6-4, 6-4.

The American will enter Paris after a first-round exit in Geneva. He took on Kei Nishikori during his opener and lost to the Japanese professional, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tien is making his first appearance in the French Open this year.

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien head-to-head

Tien leads the head-to-head against Zverev 1-0. He defeated the German most recently in the 2025 Mexican Open.

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -3000 -2.5(-250) Over 28.5(-125) Learner Tien +1050 +2.5(+165) Under 28.5(-115)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien prediction

Zverev during a point in the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Zverev battled through illness during his tough loss in Hamburg last week. The German is one of the favorites to make a deep run in Paris and will be eager to set the tone early in the first round. He has all the shots to trouble any opponent on clay.

On the other hand, Tien has had an optimistic season so far. The American has hardly put up a bad performance on tour and will be one to watch out for soon. Having already defeated Zverev this year, he will fancy his chances in the first round.

Despite Zverev's shaky form on tour, he will be a heavy favorite to begin with a win. The German knows his potential at the highest level and needs to keep at it to unlock his first Major title. He shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Tien this time around.

Pick: Zverev to win in four sets.

