French Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot preview

2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks will play local favorite Elsa Jacquemot in the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Parks is having a tough season and has been struggling for wins on the dirt. Her only clay court win in 2025 came at the Madrid Open in April, when she defeated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

The American started the year well, reaching the semifinal of the ASB Classic in January. She took the notable scalps of Amanda Anisimova and Katie Volynets but eventually succumbed to four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka. She hasn't progressed beyond the Round of 32 in any tournament since that semifinal.

Parks has dropped to No. 52 in the WTA rankings and is unseeded at this year's French Open. She plays the 22-year-old Frenchwoman, Elsa Jacquemont. Jacquemont is coming off two decent WTA 125 tournaments in which she progressed to the quarterfinal stage. In St. Malo, she also fell to Osaka, 3-6, 4-6, and in Paris earlier this month, she lost to eventual champion Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-1, 2-6.

Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot head-to-head

Alycia Parks and Elsa Jacquemot have never played on the WTA tour. Their head-to-head record, therefore, is 0-0.

Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alycia Parks +132 -3.5 (+250) Over 22.5 (+100) Elsa Jacquemot -165 +3.5 (-360) Under 22.5 (-129)

(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)

Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot prediction

2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Despite her poor form, Alycia Parks managed an impressive win in the first round of the tournament. She played 14th seed Karolina Muchova, and, apart from a drop in level in the second set, won comfortably 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Elsa Jacquemot turned back the challenge of Maria Sakkari, posting a 6-3, 7-6(4) scoreline.

Jacquemot is enjoying a reasonable run of form. She's ranked 138 in the world, having plied her trade mostly on the ITF tour and at the WTA 125 level. Parks has one WTA title to her name - last year's Lyon Open - and if she can play her best tennis, she should progress to the third round. Jacquemot will have the crowd behind her, however, and Parks may need all three sets to prevail.

Pick: Alycia Parks to win in three sets.

