French Open 2025: Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot
Date: May 29, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot preview
Alycia Parks will play local favorite Elsa Jacquemot in the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Parks is having a tough season and has been struggling for wins on the dirt. Her only clay court win in 2025 came at the Madrid Open in April, when she defeated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.
The American started the year well, reaching the semifinal of the ASB Classic in January. She took the notable scalps of Amanda Anisimova and Katie Volynets but eventually succumbed to four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka. She hasn't progressed beyond the Round of 32 in any tournament since that semifinal.
Parks has dropped to No. 52 in the WTA rankings and is unseeded at this year's French Open. She plays the 22-year-old Frenchwoman, Elsa Jacquemont. Jacquemont is coming off two decent WTA 125 tournaments in which she progressed to the quarterfinal stage. In St. Malo, she also fell to Osaka, 3-6, 4-6, and in Paris earlier this month, she lost to eventual champion Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-1, 2-6.
Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot head-to-head
Alycia Parks and Elsa Jacquemot have never played on the WTA tour. Their head-to-head record, therefore, is 0-0.
Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot odds
(Odds sourced from: BetMGM)
Alycia Parks vs Elsa Jacquemot prediction
Despite her poor form, Alycia Parks managed an impressive win in the first round of the tournament. She played 14th seed Karolina Muchova, and, apart from a drop in level in the second set, won comfortably 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Elsa Jacquemot turned back the challenge of Maria Sakkari, posting a 6-3, 7-6(4) scoreline.
Jacquemot is enjoying a reasonable run of form. She's ranked 138 in the world, having plied her trade mostly on the ITF tour and at the WTA 125 level. Parks has one WTA title to her name - last year's Lyon Open - and if she can play her best tennis, she should progress to the third round. Jacquemot will have the crowd behind her, however, and Parks may need all three sets to prevail.
Pick: Alycia Parks to win in three sets.