French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Amanda Anisimova
Date: June 1, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the French Open.
Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis at the moment. She was one win away from clinching her third consecutive title in the Australian Open, but Madison Keys stood in her in way in the final. The Belarusian has chalked up title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid this year.
Sabalenka entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome. She started her campaign by cruising past Kamila Rakhimova and Jil Teichmann in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Olga Danilovic in the third. The 27-year-old outfoxed Danilovich in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova has made a promising start to the season. After a second round exit in Melbourne, she captured her maiden WTA 100 crown in the Qatar Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open, but retired mid-match against Sofia Kenin (back pain).
Anisimova entered Paris after early exits in Madrid and Rome. She steadied the ship with confident wins over Nina Stojanovic and Viktorija Golubic in the first two rounds and then eliminated Clara Tauson in the third. The American outclassed Tauson in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head
Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Sabaenka 5-2. She defeated the Belarusian most recently in the 2024 Canada Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction
Aryna Sabalenka has made a perfect start to her campaign in Paris. With her near-rivals not at their potent best this year, she has a great chance to win the event this year. The Belarusian has yet to lose a set at the French Open and has won close to 70% of her first serve points after the first three matches.
Anisimova, meanwhile, deserves credit for raising her level in Paris. The American had been struggling for form in the last few weeks but looks like a much better player at the moment. She has a fantastic head-to-head record against Sabalenka and will put her to the test in the last 16.
Anisimova has beaten Sabalenka thrice on clay. She will have a few tricks under her sleeve but the top seed will still be tough to beat. Considering their match fitness and results on tour, the American might just come up shy in the fourth round.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in three-sets.