French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Amanda Anisimova

Date: June 1, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka is the top draw in women's tennis at the moment. She was one win away from clinching her third consecutive title in the Australian Open, but Madison Keys stood in her in way in the final. The Belarusian has chalked up title-winning runs in Brisbane, Miami and Madrid this year.

Sabalenka entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome. She started her campaign by cruising past Kamila Rakhimova and Jil Teichmann in the first two rounds and then brushed aside Olga Danilovic in the third. The 27-year-old outfoxed Danilovich in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Ad

Anisimova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova has made a promising start to the season. After a second round exit in Melbourne, she captured her maiden WTA 100 crown in the Qatar Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Charleston Open, but retired mid-match against Sofia Kenin (back pain).

Ad

Anisimova entered Paris after early exits in Madrid and Rome. She steadied the ship with confident wins over Nina Stojanovic and Viktorija Golubic in the first two rounds and then eliminated Clara Tauson in the third. The American outclassed Tauson in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

Anisimova leads the head-to-head against Sabaenka 5-2. She defeated the Belarusian most recently in the 2024 Canada Open.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -500 -1.5(-170) Over 19.5(-115) Amanda Anisimova +340 +1.5(+118) Under 19.5(+105)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Anisimova in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has made a perfect start to her campaign in Paris. With her near-rivals not at their potent best this year, she has a great chance to win the event this year. The Belarusian has yet to lose a set at the French Open and has won close to 70% of her first serve points after the first three matches.

Ad

Anisimova, meanwhile, deserves credit for raising her level in Paris. The American had been struggling for form in the last few weeks but looks like a much better player at the moment. She has a fantastic head-to-head record against Sabalenka and will put her to the test in the last 16.

Anisimova has beaten Sabalenka thrice on clay. She will have a few tricks under her sleeve but the top seed will still be tough to beat. Considering their match fitness and results on tour, the American might just come up shy in the fourth round.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three-sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More