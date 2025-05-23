French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Sabalenka in action at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the French Open.

Sabalenka is the player to beat on the women's tour. After a disappointing loss in the Australian Open finals, she secured title-winning runs in Miami and Madrid. The Belarusian defeated Coco Gauff to lift her third title in the Madrid Open, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Sabalenka heads to Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome. She outfoxed Sofia Kenin and Marta Kostyuk in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Zheng Qinwen. The Chinese pro defeated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Rakhimova at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Kamilla Rakhimova has had a mediocre season so far. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells and Miami, she reached the second round in Rome. The Russian defeated Wang Xin Yu in the first round, but was beaten by Emma Navarro in the second (6-1, 6-3).

Rakhimova will enter Paris after a second-round exit in Rabat. She started her campaign with a solid win against Jil Teichmann but fell to Camila Osorio in the next round. The Colombian outfoxed her in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Rakhimova 2-0. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2024 Citi Open in Washington.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -10000 -1.5(-800) Over 16.5(-118) Kamilla Rakhimova +1500 +1.5(+400) Under 16.5(-118)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

Sabalenka has at least reached the quartefinals of the French Open in the last two years. She has an amazing skill set on clay and will be desperate to claim her first crown in Paris. The Belarusian has arguably been the best player on tour in 2025.

Rakhimova, on the contrary, showed her fight at the Italian Open this month. She reached the third round of the 2023 French Open, which is one of her best results on tour. The Russian will have nothing to lose against Sabalenka and will try to challenge for the win.

No points for guessing that Sabalenka will be a heavy favorite to come out on top. The Belarusian has been functioning at a much higher level than her opposite number and should be able to begin her campaign on a strong note. She is one of the main contenders to win the French Open this year.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

