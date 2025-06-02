Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Date: June 3, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Aryna Sabalenka will face her biggest test at the 2025 French Open yet when she faces reigning Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinal on Tuesday (June 3).



Sabalenka, the top seed at this year's tournament, has won 17 of her last 19 matches at Grand Slams and is coming off a decisive 7-5, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova in her last match. Earlier, she had beaten Olga Danilovic, Jil Teichmann and Kamila Rakhimova with relative ease.

For the World No. 1, the first half of the 2025 season has brought great success. She is 38-6 in the win-loss column and has titles to show for in Madrid, Miami and Brisbane. She, however, is missing a Grand Slam trophy and will look to get a step closer to the Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

Zheng Qinwen has won 10 straight matches at Roland Garros. (Source: Getty)

Zheng, meanwhile, finds herself in a very good stop heading into the contest as well. She has now won 10 straight matches at Roland Garros going back to her Olympic triumph. She has also recovered from a slow start to 2025 and now boasts of a 17-8 win-loss record which includes a big clay semifinal at her most recent appearance in Rome.

Playing at the French Open, the Chinese player started out strong with straight-sets wins over former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Emiliana Arango and Victoria Mboko. She was pushed to the brink by Liudmila Samsonova in her last match but raised her level to come through in three tight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Zheng in their head-to-head 6-1. That said, the Chinese player won their most recent meeting, which came at the Italian Open a couple of weeks ago.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen odds

(Odds to be updated when available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Sabalenka is playing in her third consecutive French Open quarterfinal. (Source: Getty)

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen posses plenty of weapons in their games and will step out looking to be the aggressor in their quarterfinal showdown.

To her credit though, Zheng does a few things better on clay. Her topspin-heavy forehand for starters is tailor-made for success. The higher bounce of the shot makes it harder for her opponents to time their next stroke. She used the shot incredibly well in her match against Liudmila Samsonova to dig herself out of trouble.

That brings us to the second aspect of the Chinese player's game that makes her so much more dangerous on clay, her higher rally tolerance. The forehand shot helped Zheng neutralise Samsonova's power and reset points even when she was on the backfoot. Sabalenka is someone who likes to go for broke on each shot, while Zheng likes to hang around in rallies and wait for her chances to unleash.

That said, Sabalenka will have a definite edge in the backhand-to-backhand exchanges. That is one shot that the top seed has not missed all week. It's hit deep and with a lot of pace and simply does not leave opponents with anywhere to hide.

A standout aspect of Sabalenka's loss to Zheng in Rome was how the latter was able to defend her serve. The consistency, however, seems to have disappeared. Zheng has dropped serve on 13 occasions in her four matches in Paris. In contrast, Sabalenka has been broken only on four occasions so far.

Also, for the all the success that Zheng has had at the venue, Sabalenka too has made back-to-back semifinal and quarterfinal runs in the last two editions. Fans can expect a battle royale from the baseline. But if Sabalenka can put some pressure on her opponent's serve and mix in some of her newfound variety (slice and volley skills in particular), she might have too much in her arsenal for Zheng to handle.

Prediction: Sabalenka to win in three sets.

