French Open 2025: Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens preview

In Picture: Ashlyn Krueger (Getty)

One of the first round matches at the 2025 French Open will feature Ashlyn Krueger taking on Suzan Lamens on May 27 (Tuesday).

Krueger has been in fine form on hard courts in 2025, having reached the final of the Abu Dhabi Open, where she lost 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 to Belinda Bencic. She also reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane and Adelaide, losing to Polina Kudermetova in Brisbane and retiring against Jessica Pegula in Adelaide.

Krueger's performances on clay have been sub-par as she has a 3-4 record on the surface this year. Her best clay-court result was reaching the third round of the Charleston Open, where she lost 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 against Emma Navarro. She had early round exits in Madrid and Rome, and lost 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round in Strasbourg, which was her last event before Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Suzan Lamens has struggled for most of the season thus far, failing to make deep runs at the Tour-level events she has played at. The Dutch player's best result before the clay season was reaching the third round of the Brisbane International, where she lost against Ashlyn Krueger 5-7, 0-6.

The clay season also started on a poor note for Lamens, as she had a first-round and second-round exit in Madrid and Rome, respectively. However, she had her first breakthrough of the season at the Open de Rouen, where she reached the semifinal, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Olga Danilovic. Her last event was the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she lost 5-7, 5-7 against Elsa Jacquemot in the first round.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens head-to-head

Krueger has a 1-0 lead over Lamens in their head-to-head as she won the only match 7-5, 6-0 at the Brisbane International this year.

Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ashlyn Krueger -185 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-115) Suzan Lamens +140 +1.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ashlyn Krueger vs Suzan Lamens prediction

Krueger has a 42 percent win rate on clay and has yet to reach a final on the surface, as both her career finals on the WTA Tour have come on hard courts. Notably, she has reached two clay-court finals on the ITF Tour, the last of which was at the 2023 Charlottesville Open, where she lost 1-6, 1-6 against Emma Navarro.

Lamens has yet to reach a clay-court final on the Tour, but the Dutch player has a clay-court title on the Challenger Tour as she won the Oeiras Ladies Open last year. She had won 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 against Clara Tauson in the final. She also has five clay-court titles on the ITF Tour, the last of which came in Malmö in 2023, when she won 61, 6-4 against Ayla Aksu.

Based on current form and ranking, Krueger is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match and reach the next round.

Pick- Krueger to win in straight sets

