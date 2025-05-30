French Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Matteo Gigante

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante preview

Ben Shelton at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Ben Shelton will square off against qualifier Matteo Gigante in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Shelton was up against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. Both players defended their serves quite well for most of the first set. However, the American made his move towards the end, snagging a break of serve in the 10th game to take the set.

Sonego turned the tables on Shelton by claiming the next two sets to put himself in the driver's seat. The young American fought back to capture the fourth set, with a 5-1 lead setting the stage for him to do so. He outplayed the Italian in the deciding set as well, breaking his serve twice for a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win. He received a walkover from Hugo Gaston to reach the third round.

Gigante came through the qualifying rounds and then beat Benjamin Hassan in straight sets to score his maiden win at a Major. He faced 20th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round, a former finalist in Paris.

Gigante seemed unnerved by his opponent and came out swinging. He swept the last three games of the opening set to put himself in the lead. Tsitsipas, being a veteran, recovered by nabbing the second set.

The Italian took control of the proceedings once again, breaking Tsitsipas' serve twice to clinch the third set. A break of serve at the start of the fourth set put Gigante on the cusp of victory. He showed signs of nerves while closing out the match but saved four break points to score a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-175 +1.5 (-350)

Over 39.5 (-140)

Matteo Gigante +135 -1.5 (+225)

Under 39.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Gigante prediction

Matteo Gigante at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gigante scored the biggest win of his career by beating Tsitsipas. He has also advanced to the third round of a Major for the first time. After a tough opening-round contest against Sonego, Shelton reached the third round without even taking to the court.

Italy has another star on its hands if Gigante continues his overall progress and his dream run at the French Open. Nevertheless, having won only a handful of matches on the main tour, he will be the underdog in the next round despite his win over Tsitsipas.

However, Gigante will certainly fancy his chances of another upset after beating the Greek. While Tsitsipas is an accomplished player on clay, Shelton is still finding his footing on the surface. However, the American has proven to be a fast learner and wouldn't want to waste this opportunity to reach the fourth round here for the first time.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in four sets.

