French Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (28) Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: € 56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone preview

In Picture: Brandon Nakashima (Getty)

Twenty-eighth seed Brandon Nakashima is all set to face Argentina's Mariano Navone in the first round of the 2025 French Open. Nakashima's best result in the early part of the year came in Acapulco, where he lost 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against the eventual champion Tomas Machac. He reached consecutive fourth rounds in Indian Wells and Miami, losing against Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov, respectively.

The American's clay season started well. He reached the semifinal of his home event in Houston, losing 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Frances Tiafoe. He also reached the fourth round in Madrid, losing 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 against Daniil Medvedev. He last played at the Hamburg Open, where he lost 5-7, 7-6 (7), 2-6 against Luciano Darderi.

Mariano Navone had his best run at his home event in Buenos Aires, losing 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 against João Fonseca. Barring that event, the Argentine has not gotten past the second round at any of the events he has played, getting knocked out of the second round in eight events, and having opening-round exits in four events.

The clay season has seen Navone reach the second round of events in Bucharest, Munich, Madrid, and Rome but not make any deep runs. He has lost against players like Marton Fucsovics, David Goffin, Ben Shelton, and Jannik Sinner. His last event was the Turin Challenger, where he lost 1-6, 7-5, 6-7 (2) against Luca Nardi in the first round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima

+135 +1.5 (-145) Over 38.5 (-115) Lorenzo Sonego -175 -1.5 (-102) Under 38.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Mariano Navone prediction

Nakashima has yet to reach a clay-court final in his career, with all three career finals coming on hard courts. The American player has had most of his successes on clay at his home event in Houston, where he reached the semifinal this year.

Meanwhile, Navone has reached two clay-court finals in his career in Rio and Romania last year. He lost 2-6, 1-6 against Sebastian Baez in the former and lost 4-6, 5-7 against Marton Fucsovics in the latter.

Nakashima may be the seeded player, but Navone is the better clay-court player, making the Argentine the favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Mariano Navone to win in four sets

