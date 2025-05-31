French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Ben Shelton

Date: June 1, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the French Open 2025.

Alcaraz kicked off his title defense with a routine win over Guilio Zeppieri. He beat Fabian Marozsan in four sets to set up a third-round meeting with Damir Dzumhur. The Spaniard coasted through the opening set, claiming it for the loss of only one game.

Even though Dzumhur challenged Alcaraz in the second set by having break points across two of his service games, it wasn't enough. The latter fended them off and broke his opponent's serve twice to take the set.

Dzumhur finally had a breakthrough in the third set and managed to capture it to keep himself in contention. He went 2-0 up in the fourth set but Alcaraz came swinging back to lead 5-3. While the defending champion dropped his serve while trying to close out the match, he broke back immediately to score a 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Shelton sneaked past Lorenzo Sonego in five sets in the first round. A walkover from Hugo Gaston put him in the third round, where qualifier Matteo Gigante awaited him. The American clinched the first set courtesy of a single break of serve in his favor.

Shelton was cruising along smoothly in the second set, building up a double break lead. While he stumbled while trying to serve out the set, he snagged another break of serve to get the job done. The two were on even terms for most of the third set. The American made his move while Gigante served to stay in the match at 5-4, breaking his serve for a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Alcaraz leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous meeting at the Laver Cup 2024 in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz





Ben Shelton







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton prediction

Ben Shelton at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shelton had a good day on serve and from the baseline as well, winning 79 percent of first serve points and striking 35 winners compared to 29 unforced errors. He has advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time.

Alcaraz fended off a late charge from Dzumhur to carry on with his title defense. He won 70 percent of points on the back of his first serve and blasted 52 winners in contrast to 44 unforced errors.

Alcaraz won both of his previous matches against Shelton in straight sets. This will be their first contest on clay, a surface which gives the Spaniard an edge over his rival. The American has a 7-4 record on clay this year and a 17-15 career record on the surface.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, improved his record on clay this season to 17-1 with his latest win and 99-19 overall. Given their vastly lopsided accomplishments on clay, the defending champion will be the favorite to win this match.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.

