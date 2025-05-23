  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2025
  • French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

By Prem Mehta
Modified May 23, 2025 14:34 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz (L); Kei Nishikori (R) - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz (L); Kei Nishikori (R) - Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – SkySports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori preview

Alcaraz practicising at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty
Alcaraz practicising at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will begin his title defence against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori. It’s one of the eye-catching openers of the tournament with respect to Nishikori’s ability to cause an upset in the first round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alcaraz has had a stellar clay-court season so far, winning three titles, which include the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Italian Open. The Spaniard had withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a groin injury but made a fine comeback in Rome. He defeated the Italian World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in the final 7-6(5), 6-1 to claim his maiden title in Italy. The 22-year-old is most certainly the favourite to win the title in Paris.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nishikori, a former World No. 4 and Grand Slam finalist, has had a troubled season so far, plagued by a series of injuries. He participated in the ongoing Geneva Open, where he retired mid-match in the second round against Karen Khachanov in the second set due to a hip injury. This was his third withdrawal this season, the previous being at the Miami Open and the Houston Open.

The 35-year-old reached the final of the Hong Kong Open at the beginning of the 2025 season, but hasn't achieved much success after that. His win-loss record this season is 10 wins and nine losses. But the Japanese player is known to rise up on big occasions and give a tough fight, which is expected from him at this year’s French Open as well.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Kei Nishikori have not met before on the ATP tour. This will be the first encounter in their careers.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Carlos AlcarazTBDTBDTBD
Kei NishikoriTBDTBDTBD
Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Nishikori at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty
Nishikori at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is by far the best player on clay among the current active players. He has won 10 titles on the surface, including one Roland Garros and four ATP 1000 titles, and an exceptional win percentage of 83 per cent. His heavy topspin forehand and tactical variety are lethal for anyone on the surface. Additionally, his movement on the red dirt and acceleration during rallies certainly gives him an edge over the Japanese player.

Ad

On the other hand, Nishikori has immense experience playing at the French Open. He has reached the quarterfinal round thrice in his career. This will be his 13th appearance at Roland Garros. He is no stranger to the surface and that experience should help him combat the defending champion.

The 35-year-old has been one of the finest returners in the game with an exceptional ball-striking ability. He is often known as the ‘five-set king’ due to his great record in five-setters (78% win percentage). At this age, sustaining a physical battle against a player like Alcaraz might be a steep task.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.

About the author
Prem Mehta

Prem Mehta

I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications