Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay (outdoor)
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – SkySports | Canada - TSN
Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori preview
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will begin his title defence against Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori. It’s one of the eye-catching openers of the tournament with respect to Nishikori’s ability to cause an upset in the first round.
Alcaraz has had a stellar clay-court season so far, winning three titles, which include the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Italian Open. The Spaniard had withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a groin injury but made a fine comeback in Rome. He defeated the Italian World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, in the final 7-6(5), 6-1 to claim his maiden title in Italy. The 22-year-old is most certainly the favourite to win the title in Paris.
Meanwhile, Nishikori, a former World No. 4 and Grand Slam finalist, has had a troubled season so far, plagued by a series of injuries. He participated in the ongoing Geneva Open, where he retired mid-match in the second round against Karen Khachanov in the second set due to a hip injury. This was his third withdrawal this season, the previous being at the Miami Open and the Houston Open.
The 35-year-old reached the final of the Hong Kong Open at the beginning of the 2025 season, but hasn't achieved much success after that. His win-loss record this season is 10 wins and nine losses. But the Japanese player is known to rise up on big occasions and give a tough fight, which is expected from him at this year’s French Open as well.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head
Carlos Alcaraz and Kei Nishikori have not met before on the ATP tour. This will be the first encounter in their careers.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori odds
Carlos Alcaraz vs Kei Nishikori prediction
Carlos Alcaraz is by far the best player on clay among the current active players. He has won 10 titles on the surface, including one Roland Garros and four ATP 1000 titles, and an exceptional win percentage of 83 per cent. His heavy topspin forehand and tactical variety are lethal for anyone on the surface. Additionally, his movement on the red dirt and acceleration during rallies certainly gives him an edge over the Japanese player.
On the other hand, Nishikori has immense experience playing at the French Open. He has reached the quarterfinal round thrice in his career. This will be his 13th appearance at Roland Garros. He is no stranger to the surface and that experience should help him combat the defending champion.
The 35-year-old has been one of the finest returners in the game with an exceptional ball-striking ability. He is often known as the ‘five-set king’ due to his great record in five-setters (78% win percentage). At this age, sustaining a physical battle against a player like Alcaraz might be a steep task.
Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in four sets.