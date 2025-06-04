French Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: June 6, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after reaching the French Open SFs | Image Source: Getty

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face the in-form eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the title match at the 2025 French Open on Friday, June 6.

Alcaraz had been in sublime form on clay before arriving in Paris this fortnight, securing titles in Monte Carlo and Rome. Although the World No. 2 has weathered a difficult path to the semifinals at the claycourt Major this year, his tennis has shone through in four-set wins against quality opponents such as Ben Shelton, Fabian Marozsan, and Damir Dzumhur.

During his quarterfinal bout with 12th-seeded Tommy Paul on Tuesday, June 3, the 22-year-old was quick to get off the blocks as he reeled off 12 of the first 13 games to lead by two sets to love. He didn't let up on the intensity in the third set, eventually completing a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 win in one hour and 34 minutes.

Musetti, meanwhile, has also played a couple of four-set matches during this fortnight, notably against 10th-seeded Holger Rune and claycourt specialist Mariano Navone before the quarterfinals. On Tuesday, the Italian was taken to the brink in the first three sets of his last-eight match by 15th-seeded Frances Tiafoe.

Not to be deterred, the 23-year-old fought hard to nab a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win in just under three hours to record his first-ever semifinal showing at the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Musetti by a big margin of 5-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the Spaniard lost the first match of their rivalry at the 2022 Hamburg Open final, he has since defeated him in the final of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, the semifinals of the 2025 Barcelona Open, and the fourth round of the 2023 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Lorenzo Musetti +475 -1.5 (+625) Over 33.5 (-130) Carlos Alcaraz -700 +1.5 (-2000) Under 33.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Alcaraz has looked very dominant during his title defense in Paris, swatting aside his opponents with missile trajectories from both wings. And when the second seed hasn't set up a point to end with a groundstroke winner, he has come up with impressive drop shots or a devious net approach.

Musetti also has a wide array of tools in his arsenal, including his disguised backhand slice and drive volleys from his forehand side. The World No. 7 has a very potent forehand, as well, which offsets his opponents' rhythm from the baseline, thereby allowing him to step into the court and dominate rallies.

That said, the 23-year-old's one-handed backhand will likely be exploited by Alcaraz, who is capable of hitting some deep, heavy topspin inside-out forehands. Although the Italian has given a good account of himself at this year's Roland Garros, he might not have what it takes to upset the four-time Major winner in their semifinal clash on Friday.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

