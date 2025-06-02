Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (12) Tommy Paul

Date: June 3, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul preview

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will take on Tommy Paul of the United States in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025. Alcaraz is the defending champion at Roland Garros and has performed well in his four matches at this year's tournament so far.

The second seed won his first round match in straight sets against Giulio Zeppieri, but has lost a set apiece in each of his next three matches against Fabian Marozsan, Damir Dzumhur, and Ben Shelton. However, the 22-year-old Spaniard has looked in fairly good touch so far.

In comparison, Tommy Paul overcame Elmer Møller in four sets in his first match of the tournament. He then had to go through the grind of playing two consecutive five-setters against Marton Fucsovics and Karen Khachanov. Paul then beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets to set up the clash with Alcaraz in the last eight.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Alcaraz and Paul have clashed with each other on six occasions so far, with the former winning four of those matches. Alcaraz thus leads their head-to-head 4-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul prediction

Alcaraz is quite possibly the best mover on clay of all time, or perhaps just behind Rafael Nadal in his initial days in this regard. He not only covers the width of the baseline really well, but also moves really well in short pockets of space in the middle of the court to get to his opponents' volleys quite early.

Hence, it becomes extremely difficult for any player to hit through him on clay. The Spaniard's powerful legs give him great endurance to get through grinding rallies.

Tommy Paul is a decent player, but does not quite have the firepower to hit past the nimble-footed Spaniard frequently on clay. If one adds Alcaraz's wonderful forehand to the equation, it becomes even more difficult for the American.

Paul might thus face a herculean task on Tuesday (June 3). He will, in fact, do well to take a set off the Spaniard.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in four sets.

