French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Second seed Coco Gauff will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (June 2, 2025).

Ad

Trending

Gauff is among the top three players on tour. She's had a tricky season so far, having garnered a title-winning run in the United Cup and runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. She also reached the quartefinals of the Stuttgart Open but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

The American started her campaign in Paris by cruising past Olivia Gadecki and Tereza Valentova in the first two rounds. She then eliminated Marie Bouzkova in the third, 6-1, 7-6(3). Gauff committed four double faults against Bouzkova but won 74% of her first serve points.

Ad

Alexandrova at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has made a promising start to the season. After a title-winning run in Linz, she reached the semifinals in Doha, Charleston and Stuttgart. Despite a resilient effort against Jelena Ostapenka, she was outfoxed in Stuttgart, 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Alexandrova entered Paris after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first two rounds and then defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the third. The Russian eliminated Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Alexandrova 3-1. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Berlin Ladies Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -300 -1.5(-120) Under 19.5(+118)

Ekaterina Alexandrova +225 +1.5(-118) Over 19.5(-170)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Coco Gauff is one of the favorites to win the title this year. The American found her rhythm at the right time before Paris and will hope to capitalize on her momentum at the French Open. She's been impressive in the first three rounds and will be poised to enter the last eight.

Ad

On the contrary, Alexandrova has chipped in with formidable results this year. She is through to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in her career. The Russian has a versatile all-around game and has already shown her potential on clay this season.

Gauff's potent all-around game will lock horns with Alexandrova's finesse and sharp decision-making skills on court. Considering their record in Paris and form on tour, the American is the favorite to win. She should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow against Alexandrova in the fourth round.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More