French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Date: June 2, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Fourth round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview
Second seed Coco Gauff will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (June 2, 2025).
Gauff is among the top three players on tour. She's had a tricky season so far, having garnered a title-winning run in the United Cup and runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome. She also reached the quartefinals of the Stuttgart Open but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.
The American started her campaign in Paris by cruising past Olivia Gadecki and Tereza Valentova in the first two rounds. She then eliminated Marie Bouzkova in the third, 6-1, 7-6(3). Gauff committed four double faults against Bouzkova but won 74% of her first serve points.
Meanwhile, Ekaterina Alexandrova has made a promising start to the season. After a title-winning run in Linz, she reached the semifinals in Doha, Charleston and Stuttgart. Despite a resilient effort against Jelena Ostapenka, she was outfoxed in Stuttgart, 6-4, 6-4.
Alexandrova entered Paris after a fourth-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first two rounds and then defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the third. The Russian eliminated Kudermetova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head
Gauff leads the head-to-head against Alexandrova 3-1. She defeated the Russian most recently in the 2024 Berlin Ladies Open.
Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Coco Gauff vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction
Coco Gauff is one of the favorites to win the title this year. The American found her rhythm at the right time before Paris and will hope to capitalize on her momentum at the French Open. She's been impressive in the first three rounds and will be poised to enter the last eight.
On the contrary, Alexandrova has chipped in with formidable results this year. She is through to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in her career. The Russian has a versatile all-around game and has already shown her potential on clay this season.
Gauff's potent all-around game will lock horns with Alexandrova's finesse and sharp decision-making skills on court. Considering their record in Paris and form on tour, the American is the favorite to win. She should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow against Alexandrova in the fourth round.
Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.