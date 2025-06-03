French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs (7) Madison Keys

Date: June 4, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys preview

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 10 players Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will clash in an all-American quarterfinal showdown at the French Open 2025.

Gauff advanced to the fourth round in Paris without dropping a set, beating Olivia Gadecki, Tereza Valentova and Marie Bouzkova along the way. She was up against 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in the last eight.

Gauff was off to a fast start, dishing out a bagel to claim the opening set. She dealt the first blow in the second set to go 4-3 up, only for Alexandrova to break back immediately. However, the American wasn't to be denied and swept the last three games of the match for a 6-0, 7-5 win.

After comfortable wins over Daria Saville and Katie Boulter, Keys saved three match points to beat Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the third round. She took on her younger compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round.

Keys snagged a break in the sixth game of the first set to go 4-2 up and held on to that lead to capture the set. Baptiste struck first in the second set for a 3-1 lead but the reigning Australian Open champion leveled the score in no time. The latter pulled ahead towards the end of the set, sweeping the last three games to score a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Keys leads their rivalry 3-2. She won their previous encounter at the Madrid Open 2024 in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -220 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-115) Madison Keys +175 -1.5 (+325) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys prediction

Madison Keys at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff advanced to her fifth consecutive quarterfinal at the French Open following her win over Alexandrova. Her record at the venue now stands at 24-5, with a runner-up finish in 2022 being her best result. She reached the finals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open during this clay swing.

After a hard-fought win against Kenin, Keys had a relatively easier time against Baptiste despite a few hiccups. She's through to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time since 2019. She improved her record at the venue to 28-12 with her latest win. A quarterfinal showing in Madrid was her best result on clay prior to the season's second Major.

Keys has a slim 3-2 advantage in the head-to-head against Gauff. She won their most recent meeting, which was also on clay, in Madrid a year ago. The older American is currently on a 10-match winning streak at the Majors, having won the Australian Open earlier this year.

However, Gauff is a different beast in Paris and has almost matched Keys' career wins at the venue in fewer appearances. She has the game to counter the hard-hitting ways of her older rival to continue her run at the French Open.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

