French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN
Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview
Second-seeded Coco Gauff will face the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova for a place in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday (May 31).
Gauff had ideal preparation during this year's European claycourt swing, finishing runner-up at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini, respectively. The 21-year-old has carried her rich vein of form into the claycourt Major. Following her 6-2, 6-2 drubbing of Australia's Olivia Gadecki in her tournament opener, she defeated World No. 172 Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes to advance to the third round.
Bouzkova, meanwhile, has endured a tough season on the WTA Tour in 2025, compiling a 13-11 win/loss record leading up to Roland Garros. For what it's worth, though, the World No. 47 achieved a new personal milestone this week. She made it to the third round in Paris for the first time in her seven career appearances, beating Anna Kalinskaya and Sonay Kartal in her first two matches in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head
Gauff trails Bouzkova by a surprising margin of 0-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Czech defeated the American at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and the 2023 Italian Open.
Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova prediction
Gauff has built her baseline game up over the last few years for success on clay. The World No. 2 has a somewhat inconsistent forehand, but she is capable of some consistent, high-percentage tennis on her best days. She also has world-class endurance, which allows her to track down anything her opponents come up with.
Bouzkova has a far more aggressive style than her younger opponent and regularly incorporates slices and finesse into her baseline game. That said, while the 26-year-old likes playing with flair, she is susceptible to uncharacteristic errors, especially on crucial points. Against that background, the second seed is likely to wear her down from the back of the court during their third-round encounter at the 2025 French Open on Saturday.
Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.