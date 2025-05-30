French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova preview

World No. 2 Gauff celebrates during her French Open 2R win | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Coco Gauff will face the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova for a place in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Saturday (May 31).

Ad

Trending

Gauff had ideal preparation during this year's European claycourt swing, finishing runner-up at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open to Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini, respectively. The 21-year-old has carried her rich vein of form into the claycourt Major. Following her 6-2, 6-2 drubbing of Australia's Olivia Gadecki in her tournament opener, she defeated World No. 172 Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes to advance to the third round.

Ad

Bouzkova, meanwhile, has endured a tough season on the WTA Tour in 2025, compiling a 13-11 win/loss record leading up to Roland Garros. For what it's worth, though, the World No. 47 achieved a new personal milestone this week. She made it to the third round in Paris for the first time in her seven career appearances, beating Anna Kalinskaya and Sonay Kartal in her first two matches in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Gauff trails Bouzkova by a surprising margin of 0-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Czech defeated the American at the 2022 Cincinnati Open and the 2023 Italian Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Marie Bouzkova +475 -1.5 (+725) Over 19.5 (-135) Coco Gauff -750 +1.5 (-3000) Under 19.5 (-135)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Marie Bouzkova returns a ball | Image Source: Getty

Gauff has built her baseline game up over the last few years for success on clay. The World No. 2 has a somewhat inconsistent forehand, but she is capable of some consistent, high-percentage tennis on her best days. She also has world-class endurance, which allows her to track down anything her opponents come up with.

Ad

Bouzkova has a far more aggressive style than her younger opponent and regularly incorporates slices and finesse into her baseline game. That said, while the 26-year-old likes playing with flair, she is susceptible to uncharacteristic errors, especially on crucial points. Against that background, the second seed is likely to wear her down from the back of the court during their third-round encounter at the 2025 French Open on Saturday.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More