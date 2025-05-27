French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Tereza Valentova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Coco Gauff (2) vs (Q) Tereza Valentova
Date: May 29, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN
Coco Gauff vs Tereza Valentova preview
World No. 2 Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Tereza Valentova in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Thursday, May 29.
Gauff's clay swing commenced at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she suffered a quarterfinal exit. The American bounced back as she made back-to-back final appearances at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. However, she failed to win the title on both occasions.
Gauff has continued her impressive form on clay at the Roland Garros, registering a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win against Olivia Gadecki in her opener. The second-seed was sharp with her returns, breaking her opponent six times on her way to victory.
Meanwhile, Valentova entered the tournament as the reigning junior-level French Open champion. This year's Grand Slam marks the Czech player's tour-level debut. She made it to the event's main-draw upon securing three comfortable straight-set wins in the qualifiers.
Valentova faced Chloe Paquet in the first round. She fought from a set down and then 5-2 down in the third set to come out on top, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. She delivered an all-round performance and showed great composure to overcome her opponent.
Coco Gauff vs Tereza Valentova head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Thursday's fixture.
Coco Gauff vs Tereza Valentova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Coco Gauff vs Tereza Valentova prediction
Given her current form and skills on clay, Gauff is expected to make a deep run at the Grand Slam. She has been particularly dominant in the early rounds of tournaments this year.
Valentova has already proven how well she can handle the pressure at the top-level. But it will be an uphill task for the 18-year-old to get the better of the World No. 2. Gauff's strong serve and overall aggressive play. This could prove too difficult for the teenager to overcome.
Hence, Gauff enters the match as the favorite. However, it will not be a straight-forward win against a youngster who will be eager to make an impact on the big stage.
Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.