French Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs (PR) Jodie Burrage

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage preview

Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 player Danielle Collins will square off against Jodie Burrage in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Collins' time on clay started at the Charleston Open, where she was the defending champion. Her title defense concluded in the quarterfinals with a three-set loss to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. She missed the next two tournaments in Stuttgart and Madrid and returned to action at the Italian Open.

Collins scored her biggest win of the season by beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 7-5 in the third round. She was knocked out by Elina Svitolina after that. She next competed in last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she was the runner-up a year ago. She made the semifinals this time, losing to Liudmila Samsonova.

Ad

Burrage missed most of the clay swing due to an injury. She made her comeback in Strasbourg last week and lost in the qualifying rounds. Prior to her injury hiatus, she won three main draw matches on the WTA Tour this year.

Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage head-to-head

The two have never crossed paths on the WTA Tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ad

Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins

-5000 +1.5 (-650)

Over 17.5 (-105)

Jodie Burrage +1200 -1.5 (+360)

Under 17.5 (-140)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage prediction

Jodie Burrage at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Collins was in great form prior to last year's French Open, with a title and a runner-up finish, along with a semifinal appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament, under her belt. She still lost in the second round. Her results in the lead-up to the clay court Major this year have been quite low-key, aside from her splashy win over Swiatek.

Ad

Collins has a 9-7 record in Paris, with a bulk of her wins coming during her quarterfinal showing in 2020. This will be Burrage's main draw debut at the French Open. However, it's unlikely to be a winning debut given her overall results this year and her lack of match play on clay.

Burrage made her comeback last week and didn't even clear the qualifying rounds. Additionally, her 0-5 record against top 100 players this season doesn't instil any confidence in her chances against Collins. While the American's level has been patchy this year as well, her opponent's current predicament makes her the firm favorite to win this match.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More