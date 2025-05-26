French Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Danielle Collins vs (PR) Jodie Burrage
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage preview
Former top 10 player Danielle Collins will square off against Jodie Burrage in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Collins' time on clay started at the Charleston Open, where she was the defending champion. Her title defense concluded in the quarterfinals with a three-set loss to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. She missed the next two tournaments in Stuttgart and Madrid and returned to action at the Italian Open.
Collins scored her biggest win of the season by beating defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1, 7-5 in the third round. She was knocked out by Elina Svitolina after that. She next competed in last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she was the runner-up a year ago. She made the semifinals this time, losing to Liudmila Samsonova.
Burrage missed most of the clay swing due to an injury. She made her comeback in Strasbourg last week and lost in the qualifying rounds. Prior to her injury hiatus, she won three main draw matches on the WTA Tour this year.
Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage head-to-head
The two have never crossed paths on the WTA Tour prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Danielle Collins vs Jodie Burrage prediction
Collins was in great form prior to last year's French Open, with a title and a runner-up finish, along with a semifinal appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament, under her belt. She still lost in the second round. Her results in the lead-up to the clay court Major this year have been quite low-key, aside from her splashy win over Swiatek.
Collins has a 9-7 record in Paris, with a bulk of her wins coming during her quarterfinal showing in 2020. This will be Burrage's main draw debut at the French Open. However, it's unlikely to be a winning debut given her overall results this year and her lack of match play on clay.
Burrage made her comeback last week and didn't even clear the qualifying rounds. Additionally, her 0-5 record against top 100 players this season doesn't instil any confidence in her chances against Collins. While the American's level has been patchy this year as well, her opponent's current predicament makes her the firm favorite to win this match.
Pick: Danielle Collins to win in straight sets.