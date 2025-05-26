French Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Daniil Medvedev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

The former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev begins his French Open 2025 campaign against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Medvedev had an average clay-court season leading up to the Roland Garros, reaching the quarterfinals in Madrid and a fourth-round finish in Monte Carlo and Rome. Traditionally, the clay court has been the Russians’ least favourite surface, but his baseline game and sliding technique make him a serious competitor.

On the other hand, former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie is coming off a semifinal finish at the Geneva Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets, 4-6, 7-8(6), 1-6. The Brit is comfortable on the surface, boasting two titles on the red dirt, in Rio and Lyon. Although he doesn’t have a great record in Paris as his win-loss record stands at 7-7. The 29-year-old can prove to be a tricky opponent if he finds his rhythm early in the match.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie recently met at the second round of the Italian Open, where the former emerged victorious 6-4, 6-2. Medvedev dominates the head-to-head record 4-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev TBD TBD TBD Cameron Norrie TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Medvedev’s best appearance at the French Open came in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinals before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. The hard-court specialist is not that dominant on clay. But, his ability to sustain in long rallies along with his excellent court coverage make him a threat to anyone.

Meanwhile, Norrie is known for his heavy top-spin forehand, which can come in handy on the surface. His left-handedness can also become an asset in finding angles if used precisely. He will look to exploit the Russians’ discomfort on the surface.

Even though Norrie has the tools to cause an upset against the 11th seed, Medvedev’s mental toughness and the head-to-head record give him an edge over the Brit.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

