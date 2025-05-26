French Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Lloyd Harris, Marin Cilic vs Flavio Cobolli | Roland Garros

The third day of the 2025 French Open will bring an end to the first-round action this week. On the men's side, some of the top names in the mix include Andrey Rublev and Marin Cilic, both of whom have made it to the second week in Paris in the past and will look to clinch comfortable passage to the second round on Tuesday (May 27).

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, will be eager to match his career-best result of reaching the second round at Roland Garros on Day 3. One of the last American men standing on the terre battue includes Aleksandar Kovacevic, who has exited the claycourt Major in the first round in his two career appearances.

Let's take a look at how some of the above players' matches will likely transpire at the 2025 French Open.

#1 Andrey Rublev (two-time French Open quarterfinalist) vs Lloyd Harris

Andrey Rublev is in a dire need of a reversal of fortunes | Image Source: Getty

17th-seed Andrey Rublev has endured a tumble down the ATP rankings in 2025 due to issues with his form. The former World No. 5 has dropped 12 of his 27 tour-level matches. And while the Russian did finish runner-up at last week's Hamburg Open, the result was far from ideal for him.

Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, was ranked as high as 31st in the world in 2021 before wrist and back injuries that required surgery derailed his career. Not to be deterred, the World No. 227 qualified for this year's French Open against all odds.

Although the South African trails his younger opponent 0-2 in their head-to-head meetings, they have never met on clay. The World No. 15 will likely win this match but could be taken to the distance if he's not on top of his mental game.

Pick: Rublev to win in five sets.

#2 Marin Cilic (2022 French Open semifinalist) vs Flavio Cobolli

Former World No. 3 Marin Cilic was out of action for most of the 2023 and 2024 ATP Tour seasons due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. Since his comeback, the Croatian has picked up a singles title (2024 Hangzhou Open).

However, since the 36-year-old was not in the direct entry cut for Roland Garros, he had to go through the qualifying event. The World No. 104 lost in the final qualifying-round to Harris but ended up receiving a lucky-loser spot in the main draw in Paris.

His first-round opponent, Flavio Cobolli, has been in good form during this year's European claycourt swing, winning titles in Hamburg and Bucharest. While the World No. 26 is the firm favorite to beat 2014 US Open champion Cilic, who is a shadow of the player he once was, the first-round match will make for interesting viewing.

Pick: Cobolli to win in straight sets.

#3 Alexander Bublik vs James Duckworth

Alexander Bublik has never gone past 2R at French Open | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Bublik has had an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour in 2025. Currently ranked 62nd in the world, the Kazakh started his year by losing 10 of his first 13 main-draw matches at tour-level events.

That said, he has made amends in the last few weeks, reaching the Round-of-16 in Madrid and winning the Challenger title in Turin.

James Duckworth, meanwhile, also triumphed at an ATP Challenger tournament on clay recently, going all the way San Luis Potosi, Mexico last month. That said, the Aussie's results have been largely listless for the rest of the season.

Moreover, he also trails the former World No. 17 0-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the pro tour. In that regard, the World No. 92 might give his younger opponent some stiff resistance but he is not likely to win their first-round encounter at the French Open.

Pick: Bublik to win in straight sets.

#4 Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Federico Agustin Gomez

World No. 76 Aleksandar Kovacevic has had underwhelming preparation for the 2025 French Open, having dropped six of his eight main-draw matches (including Challenger-level events) before arriving in Paris. Nonetheless, the American will be eager to record his career-best result at the claycourt Major on Day 3 when he takes on Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez.

Gomez, who mainly plies his trade on the ATP Challenger circuit, failed to qualify for this year's French Open last week as he fell in the final qualifying hurdle. Fortunately for the World No. 144, he secured a lucky-loser entry into the main draw of the tournament.

Making his Major debut, the 28-year-old will be motivated beyond words despite the daunting prospect of facing a player ranked higher than him.

Pick: Gomez to win in five sets.

