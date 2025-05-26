French Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Maria Sakkari vs Elsa Jaquemot, Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech | Roland Garros

The first-round of women's singles matches will conclude on Day 3 (Tuesday, May 27) of the French Open 2025. Teenager Sara Bejlek upset 26th seed Marta Kostyuk on the first day of the tournament courtesy of her 6-3, 6-1 win.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro outdid the Czech youngster with her 6-0, 6-1 thrashing of ninth seed Emma Navarro on Monday, the biggest upset of the tournament so far. Defending champion Iga Swiatek made it through to the second round with a comfortable win, as did World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Elena Rybakina, Emma Raducanu, Danielle Collins and Paula Badosa were among the other first-round winners. More players will aim to join them in the second round on Tuesday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches lined up on Day 3 of the French Open 2025:

#1. Maria Sakkari vs Elsa Jacquemot

Sakkari's best result during the clay swing came at the Madrid Open. She beat the likes of Magda Linette and Jasmine Paolini before losing to Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. Her record on the red dirt stands at 7-4, including a couple of wins in the qualifying rounds. A semifinal showing at the French Open 2021 remains her best result at the tournament to date.

Jacquemot lost in the first round of her only WTA tournament this year, which was on the clay courts in Rouen. Most of her success on the ITF circuit also came on hardcourts, while compiling a 1-2 record on clay. She has a 1-3 record at the clay court Major and a second-round appearance in 2022 was the only time she cleared the first hurdle.

Sakkari's ranking has fallen considerably due to her poor results. However, Jacquemot has never beaten a top 100 opponent in her career, so this should be a winnable encounter for the Greek.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

#2. Barbora Krejcikova vs Tatjana Maria

Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open 2021. (Photo: Getty)

Krejcikova was out of action for most of the year and made her comeback a week ago. The Internationaux de Strasbourg marked her first tournament of the season and she went down to Linette in the first round. She's a former French Open champion in singles and doubles, sweeping both titles in 2021, along with another doubles trophy in 2018.

However, since winning the singles title in 2021, Krejcikova hasn't won a match in Paris. Given her struggles at the clay court Major and her lack of match play, this could offer her opponent, Maria, a chance to shine. Unfortunately for her, she has her own problems at the moment.

Maria hasn't won a match at the French Open since 2017 and has lost her last seven matches across all levels. This match is a toss-up given each player is far from their best at the moment. In this case, predicting Krejcikova's victory as a former champion seems like a safe bet.

Predicted winner: Barbora Krejcikova

#3. Ons Jabeur vs Magdalena Frech

Jabeur contested only two tournaments prior to the French Open and didn't win a match at either of them. This has been her worst clay season in years. Frech compiled a 3-4 record during the clay swing but failed to win consecutive matches during this period.

Jabeur's 16-7 record at the French Open is miles better than Frech's 2-4 record. The former hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals for the past two years, while the latter hasn't advanced beyond the second round and crashed out in the first round a year ago.

Additionally, Jabeur's 2-0 winning record against Frech also tips the scales in her favor. While the Tunisian is the lower-ranked player in this match-up, she should be able to pull off an upset to get her campaign up and running.

Predicted winner: Ons Jabeur

#4. Marketa Vondrousova vs Oksana Selekhmeteva

Marketa Vondrousova is a former French Open finalist. (Photo: Getty)

Selekhmeteva came through the qualifying rounds to book her spot in the main draw. This will be her second main draw appearance at the French Open. She previously lost in the first round on her debut in 2022.

This will be Vondrousova's first tournament in over three months. She has been sidelined due to an injury since February. She reached her maiden Major final at the French Open 2019, going down to Ashleigh Barty in the summit clash. She captured her first Major title four years later at Wimbledon.

Selekhmeteva usually competes in doubles on the WTA Tour and her results in singles leave a lot to be desired. Despite her 1-7 record against top 100 players, she will be the slight favorite to win against Vondrousova, solely due to the fact that the latter hasn't played in months. The Czech's prolonged hiatus makes her the underdog in this match-up in spite of being far more accomplished than her opponent.

Predicted winner: Oksana Selekhmeteva

