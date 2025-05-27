French Open 2025 Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic, Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys | Roland Garros

The second round of women's singles will commence on Day 4 (Wednesday, May 28) of the French Open 2025. Title favorites Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all reached the second round without breaking a sweat.

However, ninth seed Emma Navarro's crushing 6-0, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro sent shockwaves. Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova, Leylah Fernandez and Peyton Stearns were among the other seeded players who crashed out in the first round.

The second round has plenty of intriguing match-ups to entertain fans. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set for Day 4 of the French Open 2025:

#1. Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Paolini arrived at the French Open in fine form, capturing the singles as well as the doubles title at the Italian Open. However, she was tested by Yuan Yue in her opener here but ultimately came through with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win. Tomljanovic, meanwhile, conceded only four games against compatriot Maya Joint in the first round.

Paolini was the runner-up in singles and doubles at last year's French Open. Tomljanovic, on the other hand, hasn't won back-to-back matches since her fourth-round finish on her debut in 2014.

Additionally, Tomljanovic hasn't beaten a top 10 player since August 2022 and has lost her last eight matches against them. Paolini should be able to continue her unbeaten run with a win over the Aussie.

Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini

#2. Diana Shnaider vs Dayana Yastremska

Diana Shnaider at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shnaider defeated Anastasiya Soboleva 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the French Open. She previously reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open and the quarterfinals of the Italian Open during the clay swing. A second-round finish on her debut in 2022 remains her best result at the season's second Major.

Yastremska's campaign in Paris got underway with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Destanee Aiava. She's gunning to win back-to-back matches at the main draw level for the first time on clay this year. She cleared the first round of the clay court Major for the first time last year and eventually lost in the third round.

Shnaider won their previous and only encounter, albeit on grass, in straight sets. She's the favorite to win this match on account of her results on clay, their head-to-head and Yastremska's 10-match losing streak against top 20 players.

Predicted winner: Diana Shnaider

#3. Victoria Mboko vs Eva Lys

Mboko came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open and beat last year's Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round. Lys upset 28th seed Peyton Stearns with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win. The two youngsters are highly rated players.

Lys had her Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open earlier this year, reaching the fourth round. Mboko is gunning to do the same here. This will be the first career meeting between the two rising stars.

Mboko has thrived on the ITF circuit this year, winning five titles, and finishing as the runner-up at a Challenger tournament on clay as well. She has five main draw wins on the WTA Tour, while Lys has seven wins to her name. While they're both evenly matched at this level, the Canadian's winning habit on the lower levels could ultimately sway this match in her favor.

Predicted winner: Victoria Mboko

#4. Clara Tauson vs Arantxa Rus

Clara Tauson at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tauson didn't win a match in three of her four tournaments on clay prior to the French Open. She did reach the fourth round of the Italian Open. She had to dig deep to win her first-round match here, beating Magda Linette 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Rus needed three sets to win her opener as well, staging a comeback to beat Camila Osorio 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Tauson registered her best-ever result at a Major at last year's French Open with a fourth-round finish. Rus lost in the second round last year, though she did cross the opening hurdle for the first time since 2012.

Even though Tauson has underperformed in the lead-up to the clay court Major, she has reached at least the third round in Paris since 2023. Rus hasn't done the same for more than a decade. As such, the young Dane will be favored to win this match.

Predicted winner: Clara Tauson

#5. Anastasia Potapova vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Potapova rallied from a set down to beat 29th seed Linda Noskova 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the French Open. Starodubtseva initially lost in the qualifying rounds but got a second shot as a lucky loser. She didn't let the opportunity go to waste and beat Tamara Korpatsch 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Both reached the fourth-round of a WTA 1000 tournament on clay this year. Starodubtseva is aiming to reach the third round of a Major for the first time. Potapova made the fourth round here last year and also reached the third round in 2023. Her 60 percent winning rate in Paris makes it her best Major. The Russian's track record at the venue gives her an upper hand in this match-up.

Predicted winner: Anastasia Potapova

