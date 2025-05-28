French Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger, Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova | Roland Garros

The second round of women's singles will continue on Day 5 (Thursday, May 29) of the French Open 2025. Nine seeded players were eliminated in the first round, including 2023 finalist Karolina Muchova, who lost to Alycia Parks.

Last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini was one of the first players to reach the third round on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic. Zheng Qinwen, Elina Svitolina, Amanda Anisimova and rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko were among the other winners of the day.

Players from the bottom half of the draw will aim to join their peers in the third round on Thursday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the women's singles matches set for Day 5 of the French Open 2025:

#1. Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger

Andreeva kicked off her quest for her maiden Major title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa. She was down a break in the first set but overcame that deficit to take control of the proceedings. Krueger, meanwhile, beat Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-4 in her opener here. It was her first win at the French Open and her first win at any Major outside of the US Open.

Andreeva was a semifinalist in Paris last year. She won a couple of WTA 1000 titles this year, albeit on hardcourts. While her results on clay in the build-up to the clay court Major were decent, they pale in comparison to what she achieved earlier this year.

Krueger hasn't won back-to-back matches on clay this year. Her 1-8 career record against top 10 players, coupled with her poor results at the Major, make Andreeva the firm favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Mirra Andreeva

#2. Daria Kasatkina vs Leolia Jeanjean

Daria Kasatkina at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kasatkina beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the second round of the French Open, while Jeanjean advanced courtesy of a 0-6, 7-5, 3-0 ret. win over Irina-Camelia Begu. The Frenchwoman has won a match at a Major for the first time since the French Open 2023.

Kasatkina snapped her three-match losing skid with her win over Siniakova. Despite the huge gulf in their accomplishments, Jeanjean will fancy her chances in this match-up due to the Russian's poor results this year.

Jeanjean's only win over a top 20 player also came at the French Open en route to the third round in 2022. Kasatkina advanced to the semifinals in Paris that year. If the Russian channels her very best, then this match should have a predictable outcome. However, if she continues to play subpar tennis like she has over the past few weeks, then the Frenchwoman could certainly spring a surprise.

Predicted winner: Leolia Jeanjean

#3. Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova

The French Open marks Krejcikova's second tournament of the season. She beat Tatjana Maria 7-6 (4), 6-3 to register her very first win of the season. It also marked her first win at the tournament since she won the singles title in 2021. Kudermetova beat Viktoriya Tomova 7-5, 6-1 in the first round.

The two have a close rivalry, with Kudermetova having a 3-1 advantage in main draw matches. She won their first three encounters until Krejcikova snapped her losing streak on the way to the Wimbledon title last year. Their last three matches have gone the distance.

Unfortunately, Krejcikova has hardly played any matches this year. This will be her third singles match of the season. Her lack of match play makes her the underdog in this encounter, though Kudermetova's inconsistency does offer her a slim chance of turning things around.

Predicted winner: Veronika Kudermetova

#4. Magdalena Frech vs Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Vondrousova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-4, 6-4 in the first round to make a winning return to the tour. She was sidelined for the past three months due to an injury. Frech, meanwhile, scored a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over three-time Major finalist Ons Jabeur in her opener.

Frech improved her record on clay to 4-4 with her latest win. It was also her third win at the French Open. She's gunning to reach the third round here for the first time. Vondrousova is a former runner-up in Paris, going down to Ashleigh Barty in the 2019 showdown for the title.

While Vondrousova has just returned to the tour, she will still be the favorite to win this match. She has won both of her prior matches against Frech, including one on clay last year. Coupled with their respective results at the clay court Major, the contest further tilts in the Czech's favor.

Predicted winner: Marketa Vondrousova

#5. Robin Montgomery vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Montgomery scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Diane Parry in the first round, thus making a winning debut at the French Open. Bouzas Maneiro pulled off the upset of the tournament so far, demolishing ninth seed Emma Navarro 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour in the opening round.

Bouzas Maneiro previously upset defending champion Vondrousova in the first round of last year's Wimbledon. She improved her record on clay to 7-4 with her first-round win in Paris. She previously made the last eight in Rouen and Rabat during the clay swing.

Montgomery, meanwhile, scored her second win of the clay season. Bouzas Maneiro's results on the red dirt over the past few weeks, coupled with her better performances at the Majors compared to her rival, point towards her victory.

Predicted winner: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

