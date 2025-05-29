French Open 2025 Day 6: Women's singles & doubles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva, Liudmila Samsonova vs Dayana Yastremska

The French Open 2025 continues in full swing. The women's singles third round and the women's doubles second round will be played on Day 6 (Friday, May 30) of the tournament.

Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula were among the winners on Thursday. The trio dispatched their respective opponents in straight sets. Former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova, who's on the comeback trail, upset 26th seed Magdalena Frech in three sets.

The third-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko got their campaign up and running with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) over Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen. With more players and teams bidding to continue their journey in Paris, here are the predictions for the women's singles and doubles matches set for Day 6 of the French Open 2025:

#1. Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva

Paolini arrived at the French Open in great form, having captured the singles and doubles titles at the Italian Open. While she was tested in her opener here, she subdued Yuan Yue in three sets. She then scored a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round.

Starodubtseva faltered in the final qualifying round but got another lease of life as a lucky loser. She has certainly made the most out of her second shot. She staged a comeback to beat Tamara Korpatsch in the first round and followed it up with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova. She reached the third round of a Major for the first time with the win.

However, Starodubtseva's run is likely to conclude here. Paolini is currently on an eight-match winning streak, the best of her career. She also finished as the runner-up in singles and doubles here last year. Given her form and record at the venue, the Italian should be able to extend her unbeaten run.

Predicted winner: Jasmine Paolini

#2. Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Jodie Burrage/Sonay Kartal

Katerina Siniakova at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Siniakova won the doubles title in Paris last year with Coco Gauff, though she has teamed up with her regular partner, Townsend, for her title defense. The top seeds commenced their French Open campaign with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Olivia Gadecki and Zhang Shuai.

Kartal and Burrage rallied from a set down to beat Ena Shibahara and Guo Hanyu 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3. This marked the first Major win in doubles for the British duo. Their inexperience also makes them the underdogs in the next round against the top seeds.

Siniakova and Townsend are seasoned doubles players, especially the former. The Czech has 10 Major titles to her name and has accomplished the career Super Slam- winning all four Major titles, the Olympic gold, and the WTA Finals. The seasoned duo should easily outplay Burrage and Kartal to reach the next round.

Predicted winners: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

#3. Dayana Yastremska vs Liudmila Samsonova

Yastremska's run at the French Open got underway with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Destanee Aiava. She upset 11th seed Diana Shnaider 7-5, 7-5 to reach the third round here for the second year in a row.

Samsonova beat Mayar Sherif 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round and then defeated Leyre Romero Gormaz 6-3, 6-3 in the second round. She has also advanced to the third round in Paris for the second consecutive year.

Both are gunning to reach the fourth round of the clay court Major for the first time. The duo are known for their aggressive style of play, regardless of the surface. Neither has dropped a set so far.

The French Open marks Yastremska's first time winning consecutive matches on clay this year. Samsonova, meanwhile, was the runner-up at last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg. The Russian's current form tips the scales in her favor in this encounter.

Predicted winner: Liudmila Samsonova

#4. Alexandra Eala/Renata Zarazua vs Olga Danilovic/Anastasia Potapova

Renata Zarazua and Alexandra Eala at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

While Eala and Zarazua both lost in the first round of singles, their doubles partnership was off to a winning start at the French Open. They beat Emily Appleton and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers 7-5, 6-4 in the first round.

Potapova lost in the second round of singles, while Danilovic will face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round. The duo fought back from a set down to upset seventh seeds Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of doubles.

Both partnerships are fairly new, though Danilovic and Potapova did play together at the Australian Open earlier this year and lost in the first round. The Serb has been in decent form throughout the clay swing, and that could prove to be the difference. She should be able to carry her team into the next round with Potapova playing her part as well.

Predicted winners: Olga Danilovic and Anastasia Potapova

