French Open 2025 Day 8: Women's singles & doubles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina, Zheng Qinwen vs Liudmila Samsonova

Day 8 (Sunday, June 1) of the French Open 2025 will feature teams fighting for a spot in the quarterfinals across singles and doubles. Despite a slew of upsets at the start, most of the big names have advanced to the second week of the tournament.

Ad

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, and last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini are some of the top guns bidding for a spot in the quarterfinals.

As the finish line gets closer and closer, the players' intensity is set to increase with every match. Here are the predictions for some of the women's singles and doubles matches set to take place on Day 8 of the French Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina

Paolini, a runner-up at last year's French Open in singles and doubles, arrived at this year's edition on the heels of title-winning runs across both disciplines at the Italian Open. She was pushed to three sets by Yuan Yue in the first round but scored comfortable wins over Ajla Tomljanovic and Yuliia Starodubtseva to reach the fourth round.

Svitolina dropped only two games against Zeynep Sonmez in the first round. Anna Bondar challenged her in the second round but she got the job done in straight sets. The Ukrainian faced her toughest test in the third round against Bernarda Pera but edged past her in two tie-breaks.

Ad

Svitolina has also been in solid form during the clay swing. She won the title in Rouen, made the semifinals in Madrid and the quarterfinals in Rome. She won her previous and only encounter against Paolini at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

The Ukrainian has made the last eight in Paris on four occasions. Paolini is riding a nine-match winning streak but Svitolina in her current form is more than capable of taking her down.

Ad

Predicted winner: Elina Svitolina

#2. Caroline Garcia/Diane Parry vs Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider

Mirra Andreeva at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Garcia announced her retirement a few weeks ago. She bowed out in the first round of singles in her final appearance at the French Open. She has won the doubles title in Paris twice in the past and has teamed up with Diane Parry this time for her swansong.

Ad

The French team upset 16th seeds Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the first round and beat Tang Qianhui and Makato Ninomiya 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round. Meanwhile, Andreeva and Shnaider have dominated their opponents so far. They beat Hailey Baptiste and Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-0 in their opener and followed it up with a 6-0, 6-0 beatdown of Sabrina Santamaria and Maia Lumsden.

Andreeva and Shnaider have established themselves as one of the strongest teams on the doubles circuit. They claimed the silver medal at last year's Paris Olympics. Their performances so far make them the heavy favorites to win this match.

Ad

Predicted winners: Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider

#3. Zheng Qinwen vs Liudmila Samsonova

Zheng defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Emiliana Arango and Victoria Mboko in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the second time. Samsonova hasn't lost a set either and beat Mayar Sherif, Leyre Romero Gormaz and Dayana Yastremska to book her spot in the fourth round of the French Open for the first time.

Ad

Both players are in good form at the moment. Zheng reached the semifinals in Rome, while Samsonova finished as the runner-up to Rybakina in Strasbourg. The Russian leads their rivalry 3-2 and won their most recent encounter at last year's Canadian Open in straight sets.

However, Zheng's game is more potent on clay. She won their only meeting on clay and the last time she competed on these courts, she bagged the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She's currently on a nine-match winning streak at the venue and could extend it with a win over Samsonova.

Ad

Predicted winner: Zheng Qinwen

#4. Anastasia Potapova/Olga Danilovic vs Tereza Milahikova/Olivia Nicholls

Olga Danilovic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Danilovic and Potapova staged a comeback to beat seventh seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide. They had an easier time in the second round, scoring an easy 6-1, 6-3 win over Alexandra Eala and Renata Zarazua.

Ad

Nicolls and Mihalikova had a dismal clay swing prior to the French Open, exiting four tournaments without winning a match. They snapped their losing skid to beat Clara Tauson and Linda Noskova in three sets in the first round. Yulia Putintseva and Leylah Fernandez challenged them in the second round but they prevailed in three sets once again.

Despite Nicholls and Mihalikova consistently playing doubles together, they will be the underdogs in this match due to their recent results. They've only begun to garner some momentum, so the fresh pairing of Danilovic and Potapova could certainly pull off another upset in Paris.

Predicted winners: Olga Danilovic and Anastasia Potapova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More