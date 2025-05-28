French Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Filip Misolic

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic preview

Denis Shapovalov at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

27th seed Denis Shapovalov will square off against qualifier Filip Misolic in the second round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Shapovalov was up against Pedro Martinez in the first round. The Canadian went up a break to lead 3-2 in the opening set, only for his opponent to break back immediately. He gained the upper hand once again with a three-game run to clinch the set.

Shapovalov breezed through the second set, claiming it without conceding any games. He struck first in the third set to go up a break, though Martinez was able to get back on serve in no time. The Canadian snagged another break of serve in the sixth game and held onto his lead until the end for a 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 win.

Ad

Misolic came through the qualifying rounds without dropping a set to book a first-round showdown against Bu Yunchaokete. The Austrian went down a break in the first set and remained on the backfoot until his opponent served for the set.

Misolic saved a set point and broke Bu's serve while he tried to close out the set to make it 5-5. However, his hard work went to waste as the latter bagged the next couple of games to capture the set. Neither player conceded any ground on their own serves in the next two sets, leading to a tie-break.

Ad

The qualifier edged out his rival in the tie-breaks to take a two-set lead. Misolic rushed through the fourth set, handing out a breadstick to win the match 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -180 +1.5 (-350) Over 37.5 (-140) Filip Misolic +140 -1.5 (+225) Under 37.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic prediction

Filip Misolic at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Misolic staged a comeback to reach the second round of the French Open for the second straight year. The clay court Major remains the only one where he has made the main draw and won matches. He struck 60 winners in contrast to 57 unforced errors and won 72 percent of his first serve points.

Ad

Shapovalov made a strong start to his campaign in Paris, dropping only five games against Martinez. He hit 38 winners compared to 31 unforced errors and won 73 percent of his first serve points. He's gunning to reach the third round here for the third consecutive edition.

Shapovalov's achievements make him the favorite to win this contest. However, Misolic has played some solid tennis right from the qualifying rounds. He even won a Challenger title on clay prior to the French Open, while Shapovalov arrived in Paris with a 1-4 record on clay. The Austrian could pull off an upset here for the biggest moment of his career.

Pick: Filip Misolic to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More