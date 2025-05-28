French Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Filip Misolic
Date: May 29, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic preview
27th seed Denis Shapovalov will square off against qualifier Filip Misolic in the second round of the French Open 2025.
Shapovalov was up against Pedro Martinez in the first round. The Canadian went up a break to lead 3-2 in the opening set, only for his opponent to break back immediately. He gained the upper hand once again with a three-game run to clinch the set.
Shapovalov breezed through the second set, claiming it without conceding any games. He struck first in the third set to go up a break, though Martinez was able to get back on serve in no time. The Canadian snagged another break of serve in the sixth game and held onto his lead until the end for a 6-2, 6-0, 6-3 win.
Misolic came through the qualifying rounds without dropping a set to book a first-round showdown against Bu Yunchaokete. The Austrian went down a break in the first set and remained on the backfoot until his opponent served for the set.
Misolic saved a set point and broke Bu's serve while he tried to close out the set to make it 5-5. However, his hard work went to waste as the latter bagged the next couple of games to capture the set. Neither player conceded any ground on their own serves in the next two sets, leading to a tie-break.
The qualifier edged out his rival in the tie-breaks to take a two-set lead. Misolic rushed through the fourth set, handing out a breadstick to win the match 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Filip Misolic prediction
Misolic staged a comeback to reach the second round of the French Open for the second straight year. The clay court Major remains the only one where he has made the main draw and won matches. He struck 60 winners in contrast to 57 unforced errors and won 72 percent of his first serve points.
Shapovalov made a strong start to his campaign in Paris, dropping only five games against Martinez. He hit 38 winners compared to 31 unforced errors and won 73 percent of his first serve points. He's gunning to reach the third round here for the third consecutive edition.
Shapovalov's achievements make him the favorite to win this contest. However, Misolic has played some solid tennis right from the qualifying rounds. He even won a Challenger title on clay prior to the French Open, while Shapovalov arrived in Paris with a 1-4 record on clay. The Austrian could pull off an upset here for the biggest moment of his career.
Pick: Filip Misolic to win in four sets.