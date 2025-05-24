French Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez preview

2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov plays Pedro Martinez in the first round of the French Open on May 26. Canadian Shapovalov has suffered a loss of form for the clay court swing and is struggling for victories. He was defeated in the first round in Monte Carlo by Marcos Giron, and then retired injured from the BMW Open.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian was beaten by Alex de Minaur in the second round in Madrid, and then crashed out of last week's Italian Open, losing to World No. 136, Vilias Gaubas, 3-6, 4-6. The World No. 27 will be seeking to return to the form in Paris that saw him reach the Wimbledon semifinal four years ago.

28-year-old Pedro Martinez is the World No. 48 and has had a similarly disappointing season on the dirt. He reached the second round of Monte Carlo and Barcelona, and was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz at last week's Italian Open 1-6, 5-7. Maritnez's best showing in France was in 2020, when he progressed to the third round.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov and Pedro Martinez have played once on the ATP tour. Denis Shapovalov won their match on the clay in Rome in 2020, 6-4, 6-4. Their head-to-head currently stands at 1-0 to the Canadian.

Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov -245 -7.5 (+225) Over 37.5 (-113) Pedro Martinez +190 +7.5 (-335) Under 37.5 (-113)

Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov is the higher-ranked player and has a better pedigree in Major tournaments. Alongside his Wimbledon semifinal, he reached the last eight at the US Open in 2020 and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open the same year. Shapovalov's form since March is a concern, and he will need to raise his game to progress to the second round.

Ad

Their one match on the ATP tour, though five years ago, was won comfortably by Shapovalov on clay. Martinez's form is no better than the Canadian's, and so Shapovalov should come through this match, probably by the short route.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More