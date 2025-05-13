French Open 2025 draw: When and where to follow

Tennis stars are gearing up for the biggest celebration of the clay surface, the French Open, which kicks off on May 25, 2025. The tournament is set to host the qualifier rounds from May 19-23, while the main draw will begin from May 25th and continue till Sunday, June 8, as per the provisional schedule of the tournament.
More than 250 players are set to battle it out for the coveted Grand Slam titles in men's and women's singles, doubles, mixed, and wheelchair categories. The draws for which will be revealed at the main draws event ahead of the tournament. This ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 22 at 2 pm local time (8 am ET). As per the trend of the past few years, it can be assumed that the draws will be broadcast live on the tournament's official YouTube channel.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are set to secure the top seeds in the men's and women's singles draws if their participation status remains unchanged. Even though last year's men's singles champion, Carlos Alcaraz, will be a fan favourite in the men's draw, but owing to Iga Swiatek's declining form, she has been dethroned from the women's draw by current favorite Sabalenka, who will look to secure her first title at Roland Garros this season.
This season might also mark the final appearance for Novak Djokovic at the French Open after a remarkable run on the surface in his career.
This year's French Open might be the last one for Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has had a remarkable career at the French Open, however, this might be the last time tennis fans get to witness the 24-time Grand Slam Champion in action at Roland Garros. The Serb has endured a rollercoaster of a season with inconsistent performances and struggles with fitness.
He is still known for giving the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, a run for his money every time the duo has faced each other on this surface, and has also lifted the Musketeer's Trophy three times in his career. His last significant win, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, too, came on this surface last year as he clinched a career Grand Slam by winning the Olympic Gold.
Djokovic, who will be celebrating his 38th birthday just ahead of the French Open, hasn't yet confirmed his participation in the tournament after his shock withdrawal from the Italian Open. No matter what comes forth, his legacy in this sport will forever be cherished.