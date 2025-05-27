French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Elina Svitolina (13) vs Anna Bondar

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar preview

Svitolina at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

13th seed Elina Svitolina will face Anna Bondar in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28. The winner will meet Donna Vekic or Bernarda Pera in the third round.

Svitolina's clay-court swing commenced on a bright note, as she won the title at the Open de Rouen. She did not lose a single set en route to her title win. The Ukrainian continued her great form in Madrid, where she reached the semifinals. She then suffered a quarterfinal exit at the Italian Open.

Svitolina withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg due to an injury sustained in Rome. In the French Open first-round, she showed no signs of injury struggles as she registered a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win over Zeynep Sonmez.

Meanwhile, Bondar's clay swing in 2025 has been underwhelming. The Hungarian failed to qualify for the Madrid Open and suffered a first-round defeat in Rome. Her best performance came at the WTA 250 Parma, where she defeated third-seed Alycia Parks and Camilla Rosatello to reach the quarterfinals.

At the French Open, Bondar defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round. The Hungarian survived a tie-break in the first set before closing out the match after nine games in the second set.

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Anna Bondar +550 +1.5 (+180) Over 19.5 (-110) Elina Svitolina -1000 -1.5 (-275) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar prediction

Bondar in action at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Svitolina has been consistently making deep runs on the tour lately. Although her injury raised concerns before the Grand Slam, her first-round win suggested that she has fully recovered.

Bondar showed great composure and determination to make it across the line in her opener. However, securing a similar result against the in-form Svitolina is likely to be an uphill task.

Svitolina is the clear favorite heading into the match. Her defensive skills, paired with her powerful backhand, are particularly effective on clay. Hence, the Ukrainian is expected to make it to the next round.

Pick: Svitolina to win in straight sets.

