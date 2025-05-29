French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (13) Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera preview

13th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will take on Bernarda Pera of the United States in the third round of the 2025 French Open.

Ad

Trending

Svitolina has had a decent year so far, winning the Open de Rouen and reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She thrashed Zeynep Sonmez of Tunisia 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and beat Anna Bondar of Hungary 7-6, 7-5 in the second round of the French Open and thus set up the clash with Pera in the second round.

Pera, meanwhile, won her first match of the tournament against Caroline Garcia of France with relative ease, prevailing 6-4, 6-4. However, she had to work really hard to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 in the second round. It was one of the most intense matches of the second round this year.

Ad

Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

The two players have clashed only once so far, and Svitolina won that match. She thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Elina Svitolina Bernarda Pera

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera prediction

2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Svitolina is the more experienced player of the two. She is also the higher-ranked and has a pretty complete game. Her groundstrokes are solid, and her serve is quite dependable. However, Pera has improved her game considerably in recent years, which she demonstrated in her second-round match, and proved that she could grind a result out on clay as well.

Ad

Svitolina will, therefore, try to wrap up the match in straight sets and will not want it to go to the decider. Pera, meanwhile, will fancy her chances of causing an upset if it goes into the third set. Her ability to play longer rallies might come in handy then.

It should be a close match by all means, but Svitolina's quality as a player might prove to be too much in the end. The Ukrainian should be able to win the match, but not without a fight.

Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More