French Open 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera
Date: May 30, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera preview
13th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will take on Bernarda Pera of the United States in the third round of the 2025 French Open.
Svitolina has had a decent year so far, winning the Open de Rouen and reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She thrashed Zeynep Sonmez of Tunisia 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and beat Anna Bondar of Hungary 7-6, 7-5 in the second round of the French Open and thus set up the clash with Pera in the second round.
Pera, meanwhile, won her first match of the tournament against Caroline Garcia of France with relative ease, prevailing 6-4, 6-4. However, she had to work really hard to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 in the second round. It was one of the most intense matches of the second round this year.
Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head
The two players have clashed only once so far, and Svitolina won that match. She thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.
Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Elina Svitolina vs Bernarda Pera prediction
Svitolina is the more experienced player of the two. She is also the higher-ranked and has a pretty complete game. Her groundstrokes are solid, and her serve is quite dependable. However, Pera has improved her game considerably in recent years, which she demonstrated in her second-round match, and proved that she could grind a result out on clay as well.
Svitolina will, therefore, try to wrap up the match in straight sets and will not want it to go to the decider. Pera, meanwhile, will fancy her chances of causing an upset if it goes into the third set. Her ability to play longer rallies might come in handy then.
It should be a close match by all means, but Svitolina's quality as a player might prove to be too much in the end. The Ukrainian should be able to win the match, but not without a fight.
Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.