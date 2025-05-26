French Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Navarro in action at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Ninth seed Emma Navarro will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the French Open.

Navarro is a serious contender on tour. She's made a promising start to the season by amassing 17 wins from 29 matches, including a title-winning run in the Merida Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide, Charleston, Melbourne and Strasbourg.

The American will enter Paris after a decent run in Strasbourg. She started her campaign with a solid win against Anna Blinkova, but lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian defeated her in straight sets, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Maneiro at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has made a slow start to the season so far. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Rouen and Rabat. She also reached the second round in Rome but lost to Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

The Spaniard put up a good performance in Rabat last week. She started her campaign with hard-fought wins over Julia Grabher and Sada Nahimana in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Ajla Tomljanovic. The Australian defeated her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -450 -1.5(-165) Under 20.5(-140) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +320 +1.5(+115) Over 20.5(-102)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Emma Navarro vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Navarro in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Last year, Emma Navarro reached the fourth round in Paris and will be keen to improve this time around. She's chalked up decent results leading up to the French Open and will be determined to begin on a strong note. The American has a resilient all-around game and solid groundstrokes off both wings.

Maneiro, meanwhile, has registered her best results on clay this year. She has a versatile all-around game but lacks the tactical acumen against higher-ranked opponents on tour. The Spaniard will be keen to present a tough challenge to Navarro in the first round.

Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Navarro will be a slight favorite to win. She will be up against a tricky opponent in Paris, but should be able to solve this riddle and advance to the second round.

Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets.

