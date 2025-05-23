French Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details
Fixture: (29) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi preview
Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the French Open.
Aliassime has had an amazing season so far. He's chalked up 20 wins from 30 matches, including title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier. He also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, but Stefanos Tsitsipas denied him the win.
The Canadian is currently in action at the Hamburg European Open. After cruising past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Daniel Altmaier and Alexandre Muller in the initial rounds, he will face Andrey Rublev in the semifinals. Aliassime defeated the Frenchman Muller in the last round, 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-3.
Meanwhile, Matteo Arnaldi has made a promising start to the season. After a quarterfinal appearance in Dallas, he reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and the last eight in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Jack Draper, the Brit outclassed him in Madrid, 6-0, 6-4.
The Italian will enter Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Geneva. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Hugo Gaston and Fabian Marozsan in the initial few rounds but came up shy against Novak Djokovic. The Serb outfoxed him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction
Auger-Aliassime seems to be clicking at the right time with a scintillating run in Hamburg. He is two wins away from claiming his third title this year. The Canadian struggled to make an impact in Madrid and Rome, but the last week will boost his confidence ahead of Paris.
Arnaldi, on the other hand, has chipped in with brilliant performances this year. He lost to Novak Djokovic in Geneva but also eliminated him in Madrid. The Italian faces a tough test in the first round but will also feel confident about his chances.
Both players have had a positive season so far. Considering their record on clay and results this year, Auger-Aliassime might just have enough in the tank to reach the second round. He should be able to take out Arnaldi in a thrilling encounter.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.