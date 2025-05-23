French Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (29) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

Aliassime at the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Aliassime has had an amazing season so far. He's chalked up 20 wins from 30 matches, including title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier. He also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, but Stefanos Tsitsipas denied him the win.

The Canadian is currently in action at the Hamburg European Open. After cruising past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Daniel Altmaier and Alexandre Muller in the initial rounds, he will face Andrey Rublev in the semifinals. Aliassime defeated the Frenchman Muller in the last round, 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-3.

Ad

Arnaldi in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Matteo Arnaldi has made a promising start to the season. After a quarterfinal appearance in Dallas, he reached the semifinals in Delray Beach and the last eight in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Jack Draper, the Brit outclassed him in Madrid, 6-0, 6-4.

Ad

The Italian will enter Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Geneva. He started his campaign with hard-fought wins over Hugo Gaston and Fabian Marozsan in the initial few rounds but came up shy against Novak Djokovic. The Serb outfoxed him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -135 -1.5(+130) Under 38.5(-110) Matteo Arnaldi +105 +1.5(-190) Over 38.5(-135)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Auger-Aliassime seems to be clicking at the right time with a scintillating run in Hamburg. He is two wins away from claiming his third title this year. The Canadian struggled to make an impact in Madrid and Rome, but the last week will boost his confidence ahead of Paris.

Arnaldi, on the other hand, has chipped in with brilliant performances this year. He lost to Novak Djokovic in Geneva but also eliminated him in Madrid. The Italian faces a tough test in the first round but will also feel confident about his chances.

Ad

Both players have had a positive season so far. Considering their record on clay and results this year, Auger-Aliassime might just have enough in the tank to reach the second round. He should be able to take out Arnaldi in a thrilling encounter.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More