French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier
Date: June 1, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier preview
15th seed Frances Tiafoe will face Daniel Altmaier in the fourth round of the French Open 2025.
Tiafoe beat Roman Safiullin and Pablo Carreno Busta without losing a set to set up a third-round showdown against compatriot Sebastian Korda. The two matched each other shot for shot in the first set, eventually forcing a tie-break.
Tiafoe came out on top in it to take a one-set lead. He was never really challenged by Korda after that. A single break of serve in each of the next two sets helped him wrap up a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 win.
Altmaier upset fourth seed Taylor Fritz in four sets in the first round and followed it up with another four-set win over Vit Kopriva. He was up against Hamad Medjedovic in the third round. The German blew a 4-2 lead in the first set to hand it to his opponent.
Altmaier didn't commit the same mistake twice and never squandered his lead in the next two sets to put himself on the cusp of victory. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the fourth set and even held five match points on Medjedovic's serve in the seventh game but fumbled all of them. Nevertheless, he served out the match himself in the following game for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win.
Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
Tiafoe leads their rivalry 2-0. He won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2023 in three sets.
Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Altmaier advanced to the fourth round of a Major for the first time at the French Open 2020. Half a decade later, he has done the same for the second time. He has backed up his win over Fritz quite well. He fired 50 winners compared to 25 unforced errors in the previous round.
Tiafoe started the clay swing with a runner-up finish in Houston. However, his results since then were quite underwhelming. He has turned things around to reach the fourth round of the clay court Major for the first time. He hasn't dropped a set all week as well.
Tiafoe won both of his previous matches against Altmaier, including one on clay. However, neither of them were comfortable wins. This is a great opportunity for both to make the last eight in Paris for the first time. The American has stepped up his game this week. Even though his rival has given him grief in the past, he always found a way to come out on top. He should be able to do the same once again given his form.
Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.