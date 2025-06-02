Match Details
Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti
Date: June 3, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti preview
Fifteenth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
Tiafoe is an unpredictable player on tour. After early exits in Melbourne and Dallas, he secured a runner-up finish in Houston and reached the fourth round in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian eliminated him in Madrid, 6-3, 7-5.
The American entered Paris after a second-round exit in Hamburg. He started his campaign by cruising past Roman Safiullin, Pablo Carreno Busta and Sebastian Korda in the initial few rounds before making light work of Daniel Altmaier in the fourth. Tiafoe defeated the German Altmaier in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).
Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti is constantly improving his game on tour. He's had a remarkable season so far by amassing 24 wins from 31 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the semifinals in Madrid and Rome.
The Italian started his campaign in Paris by breezing past Yannick Hanfmann, Daniel Elahi Galan and Mariano Navone in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Holger Rune in the fourth-round, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head
Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Musetti 3-2. He outfoxed the Italian most recently at the 2024 Cincinnati Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction
Frances Tiafoe has silenced his critics with a quarterfinal run at the French Open. He struggled to get past the third round in the last few years but is now two wins away from entering the final. The American is known for his steady all-around game and top-spin heavy forehand.
Musetti, meanwhile, has been in sublime form in the last two months. He will feel gutted to miss out in Rome and Madrid and would hope to learn from his mistakes in Paris. The Italian has a solid all-around game with great court coverage skills on clay.
Considering their record in Paris and results on tour, Musetti will be a slight favorite to win. Tiafoe is capable of causing an upset in this bout, but the American will need to play out of his skin. He might present a stern challenge to Musetti on Tuesday but eventually come up shy in the quarterfinals.
Pick: Musetti to win in four sets.