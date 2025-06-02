Match Details

Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs (8) Lorenzo Musetti

Date: June 3, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Tiafoe plays an overhead smash at the 2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Fifteenth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Tiafoe is an unpredictable player on tour. After early exits in Melbourne and Dallas, he secured a runner-up finish in Houston and reached the fourth round in Madrid. Despite a spirited performance against Matteo Arnaldi, the Italian eliminated him in Madrid, 6-3, 7-5.

The American entered Paris after a second-round exit in Hamburg. He started his campaign by cruising past Roman Safiullin, Pablo Carreno Busta and Sebastian Korda in the initial few rounds before making light work of Daniel Altmaier in the fourth. Tiafoe defeated the German Altmaier in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Musetti plays a slice backhand at the 2025 French Open - Day Eight - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti is constantly improving his game on tour. He's had a remarkable season so far by amassing 24 wins from 31 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also reached the semifinals in Madrid and Rome.

The Italian started his campaign in Paris by breezing past Yannick Hanfmann, Daniel Elahi Galan and Mariano Navone in the initial few rounds. He then brushed aside Holger Rune in the fourth-round, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Musetti 3-2. He outfoxed the Italian most recently at the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Frances Tiafoe has silenced his critics with a quarterfinal run at the French Open. He struggled to get past the third round in the last few years but is now two wins away from entering the final. The American is known for his steady all-around game and top-spin heavy forehand.

Musetti, meanwhile, has been in sublime form in the last two months. He will feel gutted to miss out in Rome and Madrid and would hope to learn from his mistakes in Paris. The Italian has a solid all-around game with great court coverage skills on clay.

Considering their record in Paris and results on tour, Musetti will be a slight favorite to win. Tiafoe is capable of causing an upset in this bout, but the American will need to play out of his skin. He might present a stern challenge to Musetti on Tuesday but eventually come up shy in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Musetti to win in four sets.

