French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview
15th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round of the French Open.
Tiafoe has made a slow start to the season. He reached his third consecutive final in Houston this year but was denied the title by Jenson Brooksby in a close encounter. He also reached the last 16 in Madrid, Dallas, and Acapulco.
The American entered Paris after second round exits in Hamburg and Rome. He started his campaign by cruising past Roman Safiullin in the first round, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Tiafoe is making his 10th appearance at the French Open this year.
Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta hasn't played a lot of tennis on tour. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, he chalked up early exits in Montpellier, Indian Wells and Barcelona. He also entered the main draw in Rome (via the lucky loser system) but lost to Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round.
The Spaniard started his campaign in Paris with a confident win against Francisco Comesana. He defeated the Argentine in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(3), 7-5. Carreno Busta is making his 12th appearance at the French Open this year.
Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head
Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Carreno Busta 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard at the 2018 Estoril Open.
Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction
Tiafoe has shown his potential on clay by reaching the final in Houston and the last 16 in Madrid. If the American keeps his focus and comes up with a proper game plan, he could trouble the Spaniard in the second round.
On the other hand, Carreo Busta has played most of his tennis on clay during the last three months on tour. He secured quarterfinal runs in the Girona and Madrid Challenger events but has yet to emulate similar form on the main tour.
Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Tiafoe will have a slight edge in the second round. The American is due for a strong result in Paris, and his confident start signals his intent this year. He should be able to overpower his opponent and continue his run at the French Open.
Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.