French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Tiafoe at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

15th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round of the French Open.

Tiafoe has made a slow start to the season. He reached his third consecutive final in Houston this year but was denied the title by Jenson Brooksby in a close encounter. He also reached the last 16 in Madrid, Dallas, and Acapulco.

The American entered Paris after second round exits in Hamburg and Rome. He started his campaign by cruising past Roman Safiullin in the first round, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Tiafoe is making his 10th appearance at the French Open this year.

Carreno Busta at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta hasn't played a lot of tennis on tour. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, he chalked up early exits in Montpellier, Indian Wells and Barcelona. He also entered the main draw in Rome (via the lucky loser system) but lost to Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round.

The Spaniard started his campaign in Paris with a confident win against Francisco Comesana. He defeated the Argentine in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(3), 7-5. Carreno Busta is making his 12th appearance at the French Open this year.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Carreno Busta 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard at the 2018 Estoril Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -190 -1.5(-110) Over 38.5(-130) Pablo Carreno Busta +145 +1.5(-135) Under 38.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Tiafoe has shown his potential on clay by reaching the final in Houston and the last 16 in Madrid. If the American keeps his focus and comes up with a proper game plan, he could trouble the Spaniard in the second round.

On the other hand, Carreo Busta has played most of his tennis on clay during the last three months on tour. He secured quarterfinal runs in the Girona and Madrid Challenger events but has yet to emulate similar form on the main tour.

Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Tiafoe will have a slight edge in the second round. The American is due for a strong result in Paris, and his confident start signals his intent this year. He should be able to overpower his opponent and continue his run at the French Open.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.

