French Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin preview

Tiafoe chases a ball in the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe will take on Roman Safiullin in the first round of the French Open.

Tiafoe has made a slow start to the season, considering his high standards. After early exits in Melbourne, Dallas and Acapulco, he reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. The American also secured a runner-up finish in Houston, where he lost to Jenson Brooksby in the final.

Tiafoe will enter Paris after a second-round exit in Hamburg. He started his campaign with a comfortable win over Bu Yunchaokete but lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round. The Spaniard outfoxed Tiafoe in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

Safiullin in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Roman Safiullin has struggled to make a valuable contribution this year. After early exits in Hong Kong, Melbourne and Dubai, he reached the second round in Indian Wells and the third round in Miami. Despite a resilient effort against Jakub Mensik, the Czech eliminated him in the Miami Open, 6-4, 6-4.

The Russian will enter Paris after first-round exits in Madrid and Rome. He lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the Madrid Open and Alexander Bublik in the Italian Open. The Kazakh Bublik outclassed Safiullin in straight sets in Rome, 6-3, 7-6(4).

Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Safiullin leads the head-to-head against Tiafoe 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -250 -1.5(-118) Over 38.5(-118) Roman Safiullin +190 +1.5(-118) Under 38.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Frances Tiafoe has continued his poor start to the season in the last three years. Despite having a solid all-around game, he hasn't been able to churn out consistent results on tour. The American will be hoping to fine-tune his approach and make a deep run at the French Open.

On the other hand, Safiullin ground out a confidence-boosting semifinal run in the Oeiras Challenger last month. He will be making his third appearance at the French Open this year. The Russian has a patient all-around game and likes to rely on his top-spin heavy serve.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Tiafoe will have a slight advantage in this bout. The American is prone to losing his way during matches but should be able to find his feet in the first round. He should be able to pass the test against Safiullin.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.

