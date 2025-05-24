French Open 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (31) vs Zizou Bergs

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs preview

Mpetshi Perricard at the 2025 Hamburg Open (Source: Getty)

Thirty-first-seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will take on Zizou Bergs in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday, May 25. The winner will face Damir Dzumhur or Thiago Agustin Tirante in the next round.

Mpetshi Perricard's clay swing has been mostly disappointing, as he suffered four first-round defeats on the trot. He recorded his first win on clay at the Bordeaux Challenger, where he went on to win the title.

Mpetshi Perricard's most recent campaign was at the Hamburg Open. He defeated Alexander Bublik in the opener but fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime, who overcame the Frenchman in straight sets, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Bergs made an impressive run to the BMW Open quarterfinals, after failing to qualify for the Monte-Carlo Masters. At the ATP 500 event, the Belgian got the better of Bublik and Diego Dedura-Palomero before losing to Fabian Marozsan.

Bergs has yet to win a match after his campaign in Munich, as he suffered first-round defeats at the Madrid Open and Geneva Open. The Belgian had a commendable outing in Roland Garros last year, making it to the third round as a qualifier.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, the duo clashed in a qualifying-round match at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships, which Mpetshi Perricard won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard -125 +1.5 (-250) Over 41.5 (-120) Zizou Bergs -102 -1.5 (+165) Under 41.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs prediction

Bergs in action at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Mpetshi Perricard's only title this season came on clay. However, the Frenchman has barely been impressive on the surface on the main tour, winning just one of the five matches he played.

Keeping aside his campaign in Munich, Bergs' clay-swing has been more or less the same. The Belgian's losses have all come in straight sets. His strength lies in his strong serves, but are hardly effective on clay.

Under current circumstances, both players are not expected to make deep runs at the clay-court Grand Slam. However, in this first-round encounter, Mpetshi Perricard should make it through, given his overall superior gameplay.

Pick: Mpetshi Perricard to win in four sets.

