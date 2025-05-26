French Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Ethan Quinn

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

16th seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Dimitrov got his clay swing underway at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He scored wins over Nicolas Jarry, Valentin Vacherot and Alejandro Tabilo before getting thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. He had a respectable fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open, though he was the favorite to win against Gabriel Diallo, who was responsible for his exit.

Dimitrov lost to an underdog once again, a few days later at the Italian Open. He was up against Francesco Passaro in the second round and went down to him 7-5, 6-3.

Ad

Quinn made the second round of the clay tournaments in Houston and Madrid. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Barcelona Open and failed to get past the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open. He dropped down to the Challenger level for some additional match play but lost in the opening round of the Turin Challenger.

Quinn kicked off his French Open campaign with routine wins over Mark Lajal and Bernard Tomic in the qualifying rounds. He was up against Thiago Agustin Tirante for a spot in the main draw and beat him 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to secure his place in the draw.

Ad

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -250 +1.5 (-525) Over 37.5 (-115) Ethan Quinn +190 -1.5 (+300) Under 37.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Ethan Quinn at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Dimitrov achieved a special milestone at last year's French Open. He made the last eight in Paris for the first time and by doing so, he became one of the few players to reach the quarterfinals at every Major. He has arrived at this year's tournament on a two-match losing streak and with a 5-3 record on clay.

Ad

Quinn fought hard to earn his place in the main draw of the French Open. He will aim to make it a winning debut as well. The American youngster has been making some noise with his results this year. While clay isn't his preferred surface, he will fancy his chances against Dimitrov, who has lost his last two matches against players ranked far lower than him.

However, it becomes far more difficult to score an upset in the best-of-five sets format at a Major. Since 2017, Dimitrov has lost in the first round of the French Open just once. Even though he has struggled in recent weeks, he should be able to take down the talented Quinn to book his spot in the next round.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More