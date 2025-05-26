French Open 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs (Q) Ethan Quinn
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn preview
16th seed Grigor Dimitrov will take on qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Dimitrov got his clay swing underway at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He scored wins over Nicolas Jarry, Valentin Vacherot and Alejandro Tabilo before getting thrashed 6-0, 6-0 by Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals. He had a respectable fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open, though he was the favorite to win against Gabriel Diallo, who was responsible for his exit.
Dimitrov lost to an underdog once again, a few days later at the Italian Open. He was up against Francesco Passaro in the second round and went down to him 7-5, 6-3.
Quinn made the second round of the clay tournaments in Houston and Madrid. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the Barcelona Open and failed to get past the qualifying rounds of the Italian Open. He dropped down to the Challenger level for some additional match play but lost in the opening round of the Turin Challenger.
Quinn kicked off his French Open campaign with routine wins over Mark Lajal and Bernard Tomic in the qualifying rounds. He was up against Thiago Agustin Tirante for a spot in the main draw and beat him 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5) to secure his place in the draw.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Grigor Dimitrov vs Ethan Quinn prediction
Dimitrov achieved a special milestone at last year's French Open. He made the last eight in Paris for the first time and by doing so, he became one of the few players to reach the quarterfinals at every Major. He has arrived at this year's tournament on a two-match losing streak and with a 5-3 record on clay.
Quinn fought hard to earn his place in the main draw of the French Open. He will aim to make it a winning debut as well. The American youngster has been making some noise with his results this year. While clay isn't his preferred surface, he will fancy his chances against Dimitrov, who has lost his last two matches against players ranked far lower than him.
However, it becomes far more difficult to score an upset in the best-of-five sets format at a Major. Since 2017, Dimitrov has lost in the first round of the French Open just once. Even though he has struggled in recent weeks, he should be able to take down the talented Quinn to book his spot in the next round.
Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.