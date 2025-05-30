French Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $61,125,312
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview
Hailey Baptiste will lock horns with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round of the French Open 2025.
Baptiste scored a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win to upset 23rd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round. She was up against Nao Hibino in the second round. The American was cruising through the first set and built a massive 5-1 lead. However, she dropped the ball while trying to close out the opener, conceding two games in a row.
Baptiste still had half of her lead intact and served out the set on her second try. She was firmly in control of the second set right off the bat, breaking Hibino's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Bouzas Maneiro produced the first big upset of the tournament with her impressive 6-0, 6-1 beatdown of ninth seed Emma Navarro in the first round. She faced another American, Robin Montgomery, in the second round.
The Spaniard's early break advantage was negated quickly by her opponent, though she still bagged the set with a three-game run towards the end. She blew her 2-1 lead in the second set to trail 2-4 but got herself out of trouble to even the score.
However, Montgomery snagged another break in the ninth game, which eventually sealed the set in her favor. She was inching closer to victory after going 4-1 up in the third set. Bouzas Maneiro pulled off an escape act, sweeping six of the next seven games to score a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win.
Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour. However, Bouzas Maneiro won their only match on the ITF circuit last year in three sets.
Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction
Bouzas Maneiro survived a tough challenge from Montgomery to reach the third round of the French Open for the first time. Having already knocked out a couple of Americans this week, she will aim to keep the streak going with a win over Baptiste.
Baptiste, meanwhile, scored a comfortable win over Hibino to make the third round of a Major for the first time in her career. This has been a breakthrough season for her despite some ups and downs.
Bouzas Maneiro improved her record on clay to 8-4 with her latest win, while Baptiste's record on the surface now stands at 7-4. The Spaniard's impressive first-round win was overshadowed by her showing in the second round, barely escaping by the skin of her teeth. Baptiste, meanwhile, was pretty dominant. Based on their performances in the previous round, the American will be favored to win this match.
Pick: Hailey Baptiste to win in three sets.