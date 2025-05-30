French Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $61,125,312

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Hailey Baptiste at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Hailey Baptiste will lock horns with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Baptiste scored a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win to upset 23rd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round. She was up against Nao Hibino in the second round. The American was cruising through the first set and built a massive 5-1 lead. However, she dropped the ball while trying to close out the opener, conceding two games in a row.

Baptiste still had half of her lead intact and served out the set on her second try. She was firmly in control of the second set right off the bat, breaking Hibino's serve twice to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Ad

Bouzas Maneiro produced the first big upset of the tournament with her impressive 6-0, 6-1 beatdown of ninth seed Emma Navarro in the first round. She faced another American, Robin Montgomery, in the second round.

The Spaniard's early break advantage was negated quickly by her opponent, though she still bagged the set with a three-game run towards the end. She blew her 2-1 lead in the second set to trail 2-4 but got herself out of trouble to even the score.

Ad

However, Montgomery snagged another break in the ninth game, which eventually sealed the set in her favor. She was inching closer to victory after going 4-1 up in the third set. Bouzas Maneiro pulled off an escape act, sweeping six of the next seven games to score a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win.

Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the WTA Tour. However, Bouzas Maneiro won their only match on the ITF circuit last year in three sets.

Ad

Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste -125 +1.5 (-300) Over 21.5 (-120) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +100 -1.5 (+200) Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hailey Baptiste vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Bouzas Maneiro survived a tough challenge from Montgomery to reach the third round of the French Open for the first time. Having already knocked out a couple of Americans this week, she will aim to keep the streak going with a win over Baptiste.

Ad

Baptiste, meanwhile, scored a comfortable win over Hibino to make the third round of a Major for the first time in her career. This has been a breakthrough season for her despite some ups and downs.

Bouzas Maneiro improved her record on clay to 8-4 with her latest win, while Baptiste's record on the surface now stands at 7-4. The Spaniard's impressive first-round win was overshadowed by her showing in the second round, barely escaping by the skin of her teeth. Baptiste, meanwhile, was pretty dominant. Based on their performances in the previous round, the American will be favored to win this match.

Pick: Hailey Baptiste to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More