French Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Nao Hibino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Nao Hibino

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Hailey Baptiste vs Nao Hibino preview

Baptiste at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Hailey Baptiste will take on Nao Hibino in the second round of the French Open.

Baptiste has been the surprise package on the women's tour this year. After a quarterfinal run in Auckland, she reached the third round in Miami and Rome. Despite a resilient effort against Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian defeated her in the Italian Open, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The American entered Paris after a second-round exit in Rabat. She started her campaign with a brilliant win over Beatriz Haddad Maia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Baptiste is making her fourth appearance at the French Open this year.

Hibino at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Nao Hibino has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She entered the main draw of the Australian Open and the Rouen Open via the qualifiers but couldn't make her mark in the first round. Despite leading against Marta Kostyuk in Melbourne, the Ukrainian defeated her in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The Japanese pro entered Paris after a second-round exit in Serbia (ITF W75). She secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and then eliminated fellow Japanese Moyuka Uchijima in the first round. Hibino outfoxed her opposite number in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Hailey Baptise vs Nao Hibino head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Hailey Baptiste vs Nao Hibino odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste -500 -1.5(-170) Over 20.5(-110) Nao Hibino +333 +1.5(+118) Under 20.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Hailey Baptiste vs Nao Hibino prediction

Baptiste tries to find her balance at the French Open 2025. - Source: Getty

Hailey Baptiste is quietly making her moves on the main tour. With hardly any experience on the main tour, she's defeated the likes of Daria Kasatkina, Liudmila Samsonova and Beatriz Haddad Maia this year. The American has a resilient all-around game with heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

On the other hand, Hibino has earned a well-deserved place in the second round of the French Open. She humbled former Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu in the qualifiers and also made light work of Moyuka Uchijima in the first round. The Japanese has a versatile all-around game and looks sharp in Paris so far.

Baptiste will need to begin well against a tricky opponent like Hibino. She has a great chance to enter the third round in Paris, but her opposite number can't be taken lightly on Thursday. Considering their experience on tour and results this year, the American might just come up short in the second round.

Pick: Hibino to win in three sets.

