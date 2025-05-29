French Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys
Date: May 30, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay (outdoor)
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS
Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys preview
World No. 10 Holger Rune is set to play against home favorite Quentin Halys in the third round of the French Open 2025. The Dane is coming off a straight-sets victory against Emilio Nava in the second round. He banked on his groundstrokes and hit 29 winners. Previously, Rune came over clay court specialist Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in four sets, (4)6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
The 22-year-old has won one title this season, which came in Barcelona, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the finals in straight sets. Other than that, he has faced multiple early exits in the clay season. So far in Paris, Rune has looked composed and confident, showing great movement and variety on the red dirt.
The World No. 52 Quentin Halys is through to the third round of Roland Garros, which is his best appearance in Paris. He received a walkover mid-match in the first round from the 21st seed, Tomas Machac. Halys was up against Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round, whom he defeated in four sets 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-5. The Frenchman lost the first set against the Serb but came back strongly with the help of his aces (22) and winners (85). With the Parisian crowd behind him, he has a serious chance to unsettle his opponents.
Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys head-to-head
Holger Rune and Quentin Halys have met previously on the ATP tour. The duo faced each other at the 2024 Wimbledon in the Round of 32, where Rune emerged victorious in five sets. The head-to-head record stands at 1-0, favoring the Dane.
Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys prediction
The two-time quarterfinalist, Holger Rune, has a strong track record on clay. He boasts three titles on this surface and a win-loss record of 10-3 at Roland Garros. As he enters the clash, he is the clear favourite, given his impressive statistics, court coverage, and defensive resilience.
On the other hand, Halys' best performance on the ATP tour occurred in Gstaad— an outdoor clay court event. He reached the finals of this tournament in 2024, where he was defeated by Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. The Frenchman benefits from playing in front of a home crowd; if he serves at a high percentage and employs his baseline prowess to keep the points short, he could make the match competitive.
Rune’s consistency and superior all-court game should allow him to progress to the next round without much difficulty.
Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.