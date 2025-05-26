Match Details
Fixture: (30) Hubert Hurkacz vs Joao Fonseca
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Hubert Hurkacz vs Joao Fonseca preview
30th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will take on Joao Fonseca of Brazil in the first round of French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday, May 27.
Hurkacz recently reached the final of the Geneva Open but lost to Novak Djokovic in a tightly contested match. The 28-year-old Pole reached the Italian Open quarterfinals prior to that, but otherwise, his performance this year has been nothing to write home about. However, he remains a solid enough player and a worthy opposition on a given day on any surface.
His opponent, Fonseca is a teenage sensation, who has forced the tennis world to take notice of his performances this year. The 18-year-old Brazilian stunned ninth-seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open in January and then won his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open. However, his form has seen a downward spiral since and he has not managed to go deep in any other tournament.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Hubert Hurkacz vs Joao Fonseca odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Hubert Hurkacz vs Joao Fonseca prediction
Fonseca is only 18 but supremely talented. Along with Jakub Mensik, he is the great teenage hope of tennis at the moment. However, Hurkacz is a seasoned pro and has been a top-10 player in the past. Hence, he knows how to deal with a player bristling with talent but short of experience.
Fonseca has a powerful serve and can hit the ball really well off either wing. He can also move really fast. Moreover, Hurkacz probably rates clay as his least favored surface, as it nullifies his serve and forehand to an extent. However, as the Pole recently showed in the match against Djokovic, he can hit winners down-the-line from the baseline on clay as well.
He did not come to the net at every other opportunity against Djokovic and preferred to stay on the baseline mostly. He might follow the same strategy against the Brazilian on Tuesday and wait for the latter to commit mistakes. Hurkacz's superior experience should see him through, but it may not be easy for him.
Pick: Hurkacz to win in four sets.