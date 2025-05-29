French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian
Date: May 30, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: € 56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian preview
Fifth seed and three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is all set to take on Jaqueline Cristian in the third round at the 2025 French Open.
The season has not seen title success for Swiatek, but there have been consistent results for the Pole, which is evident from three quarterfinal and four semifinal appearances in the year. Her last Grand Slam outing saw her reach the semifinal at the Australian Open, losing against Madison Keys in one of the great matches of the year.
The Pole's clay season has followed a similar pattern as far as results are concerned, as she lost in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart (lost to Jelena Ostapenko), lost in the semifinal in Madrid (lost in Coco Gauff), and lost in the third round in Rome, losing 1-6, 5-7 against Danielle Collins.
Swiatek has begun the French Open on a positive note, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Rebecca Sramkova in the first round. She then faced Emma Raducanu in a high-profile clash, winning the match 6-1, 6-2, showing signs of her former vintage self at Roland Garros.
Jaqueline Cristian, on the other hand, has had an average season in 2025, starting with a decent third-round run at the Australian Open, losing 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 against Eva Lys. She also reached the third round in Indian Wells, losing 4-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Jasmine Paolini.
Cristian started the clay season with early round exits in Rouen and Madrid. She reached the third round in Rome, losing 3-6, 3-6 against Diana Shnaider. However, her best moment of her entire season came at the Morocco Open in Rabat, where she reached the final, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Maya Joint.
At Roland Garros, Cristian started with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over Kimberly Birrell. In the second round, she faced off against Czech youngster Sara Bezlek, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the third round.
Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Iga Swiatek vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction
Swiatek had a 35-2 record at Roland Garros before this edition, and is currently on a 23-match win streak on the Parisian clay. Overall, the Pole has an 87 percent win rate on the surface and has 10 clay-court titles to her name.
Meanwhile, Cristian has a 54 percent win rate on clay courts, having reached her only final on the surface in Rabat last week. This is the first time that the Romanian player has won matches at Roland Garros, having lost the only main draw match she played before this year.
Given the Pole's track record at Roland Garros, she is the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets