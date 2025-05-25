French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $61,050,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Fifth seed Iga Swiatek will face off against unseeded Rebecca Sramkova in the first round (Round of 128) of the 2025 French Open on Monday, May 26.

Swiatek enters Roland Garros this year as the defending champion, but her 2025 season hasn’t quite mirrored the dominance she displayed in the past. Despite a stellar run last year, she hasn’t made a big splash on the WTA Tour so far and arrives in Paris as the fifth seed, her lowest seeding here since 2022, the year she captured her second French Open title.

The Pole is yet to reach a final this season, let alone win a title. Her best performances so far include semifinal runs at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells, and Madrid. She also made it to the quarterfinals in Dubai, Miami, and Stuttgart. Heading into the clay-court Major, Swiatek is looking to bounce back from a disappointing Round of 32 exit at the Italian Open in Rome.

Rebecca Sramkova pictured at the 2025 Miami Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Sramkova hasn't had much success on the tour this year either. Her Australian Open campaign ended early, and she followed it up with early exits in Linz, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Madrid, and the Italian Open.

Her only notable result came at the Merida Open, where she reached the quarterfinals but fell short against Emiliana Arango. Most recently, she competed in Strasbourg in a bid to gain momentum before Roland Garros but was ousted in the Round of 16.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Sramkova 1-0 in their head-to-head, with their only meeting so far taking place in the second round of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 secured a comfortable straight-sets win in that encounter.

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -2500 -6.5 (-165) Under 17.5 (-135) Rebecca Sramkova +900 +6.5 (+115) Over 17.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek returns to her favorite court at Roland Garros for a first-round match against Rebecca Sramkova. While she’s the heavy favorite on paper, this season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for the former World No. 1.

Swiatek hasn’t looked her usual dominant self in 2025. She’s had a few unexpected losses and hasn’t found the rhythm that made her such a force on clay in previous years. That said, if there’s one place where she’s most likely to bounce back, it’s Paris. Her movement, topspin, and court craft are still among the best on this surface.

Sramkova is a solid competitor, but she doesn’t have the weapons to consistently hurt the Pole from the baseline. Her best bet will be to stay aggressive and hope her opponent's struggles continue.

Still, even in a rough patch, Iga Swiatek on clay is a tough challenge for anyone. Unless her dip in form lingers, she should have enough to get through this match and build some confidence.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

